Kate Rochon feeds a parking meter in downtown Rutland on Tuesday. The Board of Aldermen discussed increasing parking rates and fines, as well as adopting a digital parking app at Monday’s meeting, but ultimately referred the matter to the Parking Committee.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

City parking rates aren’t going up quite yet.

Plans to increase rates and fines stalled Monday, as a set of proposals were sent back to the Parking Committee. The committee had given preliminary approval to raising the maximum on-street parking rate to $1.50 an hour and the fines for tickets to $30, as well as a contract for the use of a digital app with city parking — but each fell before a different hurdle.

