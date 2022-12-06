City parking rates aren’t going up quite yet.
Plans to increase rates and fines stalled Monday, as a set of proposals were sent back to the Parking Committee. The committee had given preliminary approval to raising the maximum on-street parking rate to $1.50 an hour and the fines for tickets to $30, as well as a contract for the use of a digital app with city parking — but each fell before a different hurdle.
“I don’t have a problem with adjusting the rates,” Alderwoman Sharon Davis said. “I have a problem with these rates. They’re way too high for the city of Rutland.”
Board President Michael Doenges said the higher rate was aimed at downtown, and not the 10-hour meters.
Alderman Michael Talbott said it was intended to help discourage on-street parking in favor of using the parking deck.
Alderman Thomas DePoy, however, said he had begun to doubt anything could achieve that goal, saying he almost never uses the deck when he comes downtown.
“I don’t know if I have a brain cramp with that or what,” he said. “I’ve parked, in the 25 years that deck has been there, three times. ... It’s just not in the culture of people who shop downtown to use the parking deck.”
Talbott countered that the city hasn’t tried making the meters more expensive, something it should look at for more reasons than pushing traffic to the deck.
“There’s a lot of revenue we’re not capturing,” he said. “The data tells us parking should be the second-highest source of revenue for municipalities behind taxes, and it’s not. The parking fund is losing money.”
While Alderman William Gillam said $1.50 an hour was still significantly less than he had recently paid to park at UVM Medical Center, most of the other city officials who commented on the increases Monday echoed some version of Davis’ reservations.
“We’re trying to entice people to come downtown,” Mayor David Allaire said. “I’m not sure this is the way to do it.”
Alderman Joe Barbagallo said whatever the city does, it has to be followed by a massive advertising campaign to make sure people know about and understand the changes.
Ultimately, the increase in the rates was sent back to committee pending a survey of the city’s parking meters.
City Attorney Matthew Bloomer pointed out that the increase in the fines was a change to a city ordinance and because it was coming before the board for the first time Monday, it needed a unanimous vote to pass. It was instead sent back to the parking committee.
Nobody voiced any opposition to a contract with ParkMobile USA for the city to use a smartphone app to take payments for on-street parking, but Bloomer noted the city’s parking ordinance did not allow for use of such an app and would have to be rewritten.
The contract was tabled pending new ordinance language.
