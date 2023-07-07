Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, identified late Friday as the person killed in a multi-vehicle crash during a pursuit, was one of the Rutland City Police Department's newest officers.
Ebbighausen, 19, had joined the department in May and was introduced to the Board of Aldermen last month alongside fellow new hire Arun Dangal. She was a level 2-certified officer and was scheduled to begin her full-time training at the Vermont Police Academy in August.
"She had a long and bright career ahead of her," Lt. Col. Jim Whitcomb of the Vermont State Police said during a press briefing at the Rutland City Police Department Friday night.
Earlier that day, Whitcomb said, Ebbighausen was on duty with a supervising officer when they responded to support another city police cruiser engaged in a pursuit. A call had initially come in at around 2:30 p.m. that Tate Rheaume, 20, was trying to break into an East Washington Street residence. The responding unit encountered Rheaume's vehicle, Whitcomb said, and chased him to Stratton Road, from which he turned left onto Woodstock Avenue.
Whitcomb said Ebbighausen's cruiser was heading east on Woodstock and Rheaume's vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Ebbighausen's cruiser before hitting a second eastbound cruiser. Whitcomb said the pursuing cruiser was not involved in the collision. Woodstock Avenue was closed from Temple Street to Deer Street while emergency responders worked at the scene.
Ebbighausen was pronounced dead at the scene, Whitcomb said, and her body was taken under escort by state and local police to the Vermont Medical Examiner's office in Burlington. Her supervising officer remains hospitalized, according to Whitcomb, and the driver of the second cruiser involved in the crash was treated and released. The names of the other two officers have not been released.
Whitcomb said Rheaume was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center, where his injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening.
Whitcomb said speed and substance abuse were being looked at as factors in the crash. He said he did not have information on whether there were open criminal cases against Rheaume or what charges he might face as a result of the incident.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he was grateful for the degree of support the department was receiving from the community.
"We're hurting right now," he said. "With the events of this week, you can imagine that," he said.
Kilcullen said the trauma of events like the ones this week — which also included an incident in Giorgetti Park where an officer shot a man police said was driving toward him — affected not just officers in the field, but also dispatchers who had to listen to events unfold without any ability to directly help.
He also said Ebbighausen, who was the granddaughter of former Police Commission Chairman Robert Ebbighausen, had wanted to be a police officer since the age of 9 and had done an internship with the department as a high school student.
"She always had a smile on her face," he said. "We were looking forward to having her as part of our family."
Kilcullen has said the department has recently changed its policies to discourage high-speed pursuits, but he demurred on questions about that policy Friday.
"I'm here today to mourn, really, the loss of a family member," he said. "The state police are conducting the investigation. At some point, we'll review everything."
Kilcullen said the two officers involved in the Giorgetti Park incident had not yet returned to duty. Whitcomb said Vermont State Police and the Department of Fish and Wildlife would provide primary law-enforcement coverage in the city for at least the next 12 hours.