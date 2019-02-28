Over 35 people gathered on Wednesday evening in the Howe Center’s Franklin Conference Center, including Mayor David Allaire, State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy and members of Rutland City’s Board of Aldermen to hear an update on the activities and statistics of Rutland City’s Police Department.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen began by explaining which factions of the police department cover responsibilities in the city. He introduced the city sergeants of the four patrol shifts that keep an eye on Rutland’s crime.
“We obviously respond to a number of calls for service,” Kilcullen said. “We also focus on what we’re responding to and how we can impact the underlying issues that bring us to a particular location.”
Kilcullen said the department and community members met every two weeks to discuss locations they’re called to and the reasons for the call, particularly locations that they’re called to at least three times in a two-week period.
The crimes, Kilcullen said, fell into two categories: violent crimes, which covered aggravated assaults, homicides, sexual assaults and robberies.
The other category consisted of property crimes, which covered burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft and arson, he said.
The department started collecting data in 2014, but since Project VISION was started, the police began seeing decreases in most of their crime categories, he said.
There were 10 rapes in 2017 and five in 2018, and robberies saw a 44 percent decrease from 2017.
There was an overall 15 percent decrease in shoplifting, 34 percent decrease in motor vehicle thefts, an 8 percent decrease in theft, 48 percent decrease in thefts of bicycles.
“As treatment capacity increased ... for those suffering from substance abuse disorder ... we saw our cash-related crimes decrease,” Kilcullen said. “Our top calls for service ... citizen assist.”
In 2018, 1,195 calls were made for assistance usually for a mediation issue, a 10-percent decrease in crime from the previous year, and 640 welfare checks were conducted, 668 accidents occurred, and seven calls for theft.
“In 2018, 13 percent of our calls were in three-peat locations,” Kilcullen said. “Those are locations we’ve been to at least three times in a two-week period.”
Commander of Professional Standards David LaChance stood next, and after explaining the special divisions of the police department, went over the special investigations and calls that occurred in 2018, including 55 investigations into child abuse and adult or child sexual assault, and 80 domestic violence investigations.
“At the start of 2018, we had seven open police officer positions,” LaChance said. “We are only down two officers at this time ... and expect to hire two within the next couple of months.”
Response to resistance reports where weapons have been involved has gone down about 50 percent since last year, LaChance said, and one of their focuses for 2019 would be working closer with the Drug Task Force to remedy the ongoing drug problem in Rutland City.
West Rutland native Sgt. Joseph Bartlett, with the help of his four officers, patrols the lower northwest sector of Rutland and the plaza, which he said is the busiest sector by far, with Walmart ringing in as the busiest address for his team, which responded to 418 calls in 2018, the only one that out-ranks Price Chopper.
“A total of 615 calls just in the Rutland Shopping Plaza,” Bartlett said. “The majority of what we do there ... is minor theft.”
Next in line was West Street, followed by the Asa Bloomer building, Wales and Center Street, 102 West Street, the Marble Valley Correctional Facility, Rutland Middle and Intermediate School, Stewart’s at State and Grove streets and the Probation and Parole office at 92 State St.
Bartlett said they had 361 theft calls last year, primarily from Price Chopper and Walmart, where they see the same people over and over again.
“We call it the catch-and-release program,” Bartlett said. “It’s kind of like fishing. ... It’s pretty much a vicious circle, for the thefts.”
Every Friday and Saturday night, his officers conduct patrols at bar-closing times early in the morning, which has deterred many traffic violations simply by being visible.
“We very seldom have a call ... any place there’s a police officer, there’s less apt to be a crime,” Bartlett said.
Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, in charge of sector two, also in charge of four officers, said the busiest location in his sector was the police department, followed by South Main Street, Scale Avenue, 253 Main St. and private residences on North Street.
Sgt. Jon Dickerson, in charge of the entire east side of the city, Woodstock Avenue, North Main Street and South Main Street and saw the most activity from the Rutland Regional Medical Center, although Tops is popular for theft, Woodstock Avenue for traffic accidents and they field calls from Rutland High School if the school resource officer is rerouted or needs help.
Sgt. Adam Lucia, in charge of sector four, the upper northwest and the lower northwest of the city, and most frequently responds to the Highlander Motel, Pine Hill Park, local residences and the Tenneybrook Market at 217 North Main St.
Cmdr. Matt Prouty closed the meeting and after thanking the sergeants for their hard work, announced the department had been awarded a three-year Victims of Crime Act grant worth $300,000 for a human trafficking case manager responsible for the entire southern part of the state, with a 25-percent match on the part of the Rutland City Police Department.
“How effective we are is really the function of how active the community is,” Kilcullen said. “Fortunately, we have an active community.”
