Rutland HIgh School
Rutland High School in Rutland.

 File photo by Brenna Jepson

With a lot of qualifiers, Director of Finance Ted Plemenos told the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners this week that taxpayers should not see much bite from the school budget.

Plemenos gave a preliminary presentation on Tuesday to the board on the proposed $63.7 million budget. That’s up about $2.1 million from last year, but Plemenos said when funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) — the federal COVID education stimulus — is factored in, the amount for taxpayers is only up about $600,000, or about 1%.

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

