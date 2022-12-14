With a lot of qualifiers, Director of Finance Ted Plemenos told the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners this week that taxpayers should not see much bite from the school budget.
Plemenos gave a preliminary presentation on Tuesday to the board on the proposed $63.7 million budget. That’s up about $2.1 million from last year, but Plemenos said when funding from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) — the federal COVID education stimulus — is factored in, the amount for taxpayers is only up about $600,000, or about 1%.
Plemenos said employee salary and benefits make up 80% of the budget, and that increases in per-person costs were offset by a net reduction of 10 full-time employees. He said the district had 11% turnover during the past year, with 25 retirements and 29 resignations. The budget, as proposed, adds 12 positions.
“That gives us some flexibility,” he said.
The new hires will be for positions like interventionists and counselors.
“The concept is: They’re helping close learning gaps and addressing any social/emotional issues ... difficult things that have come out of the pandemic,” Plemenos said.
The positions will be funded for a single year, Plemenos said, but a couple of posts might later be absorbed into the school’s base staffing, and employees might be shifted into existing vacant positions for which they appear qualified.
Plemenos said it looks as if the special education budget was down roughly $500,000, but that was due to a change in accounting rather than a change in costs. Facilities and transportation were up 43%, with the district looking at some facilities improvements being paid for in part with federal funds.
Utilities went up by a third, overall. Plemenos said fuel oil was up about 50% and electricity by 12%, while wood pellets were flat, and propane was “not going up by too much.”
The IT budget was up 6%, Plemenos said, however, a significant chunk of that is covered by ESSER.
On the revenue side, Plemenos said federal grants were expected to be up more than $1 million, with the district qualifying for larger allocations in Titles I, II and IV. He said he was looking very closely at special education, where revenues could be down by more than $1 million depending on whether Act 173 — passed by the Legislature in 2018 to enhance the delivery of special education services — is implemented before or after the planned updates to the student weighting formulas used to calculate education spending.
Cost per-pupil was at a 2.5% decrease under these numbers, but Plemenos said “it will change again.” He said he was optimistic about the various other factors that contribute to the tax rate leveling each other out.
“If this scenario works out in the coming year, that would be good news, but it still creates questions about what happens next year,” he said.
