RUTLAND — The Rutland City Public School District is one step closer to finding a new superintendent.
The application window for internal candidates closed last week, according to Dick Courcelle, chairman of the district’s board of commissioners. Courcelle said Thursday the job drew interest from individuals within the district, but would not disclose the exact number of applications they received.
The job of superintendent became available in August when the board accepted then-superintendent Adam Taylor’s request to be placed on indefinite leave through the end of his contract in June 2020. The request followed the board’s formation of a committee to renegotiate Taylor’s contract and develop an improvement plan.
In September, the board hired former district superintendent David Wolk as interim superintendent.
According to Courcelle, there are currently “6 or 7” individuals in the district who have a superintendent endorsement. He added that there are also other individuals who are eligible for the endorsement, but did not know exactly how many.
The board will meet Jan. 21, to review applications and set up interviews with prospective candidates, which will be conducted the following week. Courcelle said he hopes to have an offer on the table by early February. If no clear choice emerges, he said the board will be ready to open an external search.
While unable to comment on specifics, fellow board member Hurley Cavacas Jr. said he believes “we have strong candidates.”
Cavacas said they are looking for someone with good leadership skills and who can work well under pressure. Ultimately, he said, the ideal candidate will be able to “help navigate the, I believe, financially troubling times on the horizon for most school districts in Vermont.”
Courcelle said the board hopes to have someone hired by spring so the new superintendent can work with Wolk to ensure a smooth transition.
