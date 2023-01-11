The Rutland City School Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to put a $74 million budget on the city’s Town Meeting Day ballot.
There was no discussion among board members prior to the vote, but Chief Financial Officer Ted Plemenos gave a presentation on the budget.
While the budget sounds like a massive jump from last year, when $61.6 million went to city voters, Plemenos said that $13.5 million of what the city schools are expecting to spend is for projects to be paid for with federal Early and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and will not affect the city tax rate.
“We’re just taking advantage of dollars we already sent to D.C.,” Plemenos said.
Without ESSER, Plemenos said spending would be up about 1%.
“In this environment, I believe that’s a pretty impressive result, and the credit goes to the administration for a lot of hard work over many months,” he said.
The average per-pupil spending is projected to be $20,179, which is up 8.3% from last year.
“Nobody is happy about that, but it’s in range with what inflation has been,” he said. “I saw one district whose average per-pupil cost is expected to go up by 14%.”
With salaries driving the bulk of the budget, Plemenos said they took advantage of the more than 10% turnover the school has had in the last year to cut 11 full-time positions, bringing the school system’s roster down to 493. He said the 2% staff decrease matches what they expect to happen to enrollment, but that this was a coincidence rather than a conscious policy choice.
Plemenos said this left total compensation essentially flat at $47 million.
Facilities and transportation went up $255,000, which Plemenos said includes resurfacing the high school parking lot in fiscal year 2024.
“There are parts of the parking lot that are starting to show serious signs of wear, and the idea is to repair before the repairs get costlier,” he said.
The budget also includes $250,000 to begin replacing the turf on Alumni Field, which Plemenos said the athletic staff has deemed “beyond its useful life.” The total project cost is expected to be in the $500,000 range, and Plemenos said the administration plans to tackle it over two years.
“We need to think about replacing it before anyone gets hurt,” he said. “I feel confident telling you we can include this $250,000 without increasing the burden on our local taxpayers in any significant degree.”
Plemenos said a $300,000 increase in the utility budget was driven by increases in the costs of heating oil and electricity.
He said it was possible the changes to special education funding would cost the city significantly, and he budgeted to lose $1.2 million while hoping it won’t be quite that bad.
