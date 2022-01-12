An uptick in the city schools budget is being somewhat offset by COVID-related relief funding.
Rutland City Public Schools officials presented a budget of $61.6 million to school commissioners on Tuesday evening. It was approved unanimously.
The budget for the 2023 fiscal year reflected cost increases in several areas, including special education, facilities, utilities and information technology.
Education spending per equalized pupil is projected to be $18,624, up 7.4% over the current year, and just above the forecasted state average of $18,023.
In an interview this week, RCPS Finance Director Ted Plemenos said the $61,649,000 expenditure budget included about $1.8 million in Early and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
The district was able to keep staffing basically flat versus the current fiscal year, he said.
Plemenos attributed this to the reduction and realignment of six positions through attrition — a cost reduction of $667,000 — and the addition of 10 ESSER-funded positions. He noted that the ESSER-funded positions will not increase the local tax rate.
Superintendent Bill Olsen said the district has worked to keep staffing reductions in line with class sizes, which have been slowly decreasing over the last decade or so.
“I think if we were to cut at a further level, we would be talking about what kind of programming we’re going to remove,” he said.
Plemenos noted that the 10 new ESSER-funded hires are not permanent positions, and will be working under one- or two-year contracts.
Olsen added the positions are for learning interventionists and other specific pandemic-related learning recovery jobs.
Total compensation costs, including salaries and benefits — which, at about $48 million, comprises 80% of the budget — saw a modest increase of 1.6%.
Plemenos noted those costs were kept in check thanks, in part, to a lower than expected medical insurance increase of 5%.
He added compensation costs could change depending on the outcome of a pair of teacher and support staff contracts, which have yet to be ratified. He explained that a 1% increase in teacher salaries can raise district costs by about $200,000, plus benefits.
A major driver for the budget this year was special education, which saw a 66% increase from $954,000 to $1.58 million.
“That can vary quite a bit year to year, just depending upon the mix of students and the mix of services that might be expected,” said Plemenos.
Roof repairs and replacement of carpeting district-wide pushed facilities costs up by 60%, however, Plemenos said the carpeting expenses will be offset by $900,000 in ESSER funding.
Food service expenses, meanwhile, are up 3.7% due to rising food costs and increase in the state minimum wage.
IT expenses ticked up by $145,000 or 21%. Plemenos explained those costs are due to necessary upgrades in networking and other capabilities.
The rising cost of fuel has driven utilities expenses up nearly $200,000, or 31%.
“Anybody who drives to the gas pump knows that gasoline prices are up by more than 50% year to year,” he said.
Excluding ESSER funds, Plemenos projected a 3% increase to the expenditure budget over the current fiscal year.
Regarding the increase in equalized per-pupil spending, both Plemenos and Olsen noted that the city has a sizable population of students with needs that are more expensive to educate.
“We are a district that has students who have needs that we’re trying to support. And that’s part of what this budget is all about — making sure we’re supporting the various needs of our kids across the city,” said Olsen.
While Plemenos said it was too early to project how the budget and per-pupil spending would affect local tax rates, he noted that a surplus in the Education Fund could have a favorable impact.
Last month, the tax department announced a $90 million surplus in the fund. Gov. Phil Scott proposed using half that amount to lower taxes and reinvesting the other half in workforce development and career technical education programs around the state. The legislature will ultimately decide how to apply those funds.
“Because of that, I would not anticipate a proportional percentage increase in the tax rate at this preliminary time,” said Plemenos.
An additional factor this year, according to Plemenos, is the implementation of Act 173, which was passed by the legislature in 2018 to enhance the delivery of special education services. Under the new law, special education funding would shift from a reimbursement model to a census block grant.
Plemenos argued the shift would result in many school districts seeing a “significant” reduction in funding from the state while still being required to provide the same level of services.
He said he favored deferring implementation of the plan for the coming fiscal year, adding that he believed it would make more sense to revisit it once the lawmakers have updated pupil weighting formulas.
A joint legislative task force recently delivered a report, proposing changes to those formulas and the state education funding system in general, however, implementation of any such plan remains several years off.
Following Plemenos’ presentation to the board Tuesday evening, commissioners voted to approve the budget.
