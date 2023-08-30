RHS freshmen
Buy Now

Rutland High School ninth-graders Keira McKeen, left, Louisa Lowkes and Grayden Bellomo take a peek at their schedules during freshman orientation on Wednesday.

 SOPHIA BUCKLEY-CLEMENT /staff photo

A slightly rainy first day of school in Rutland City still held a lot of bright smiles from students.

At Rutland High School, roughly 220 freshmen were welcomed for ninth-grade orientation.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
0