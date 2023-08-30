A slightly rainy first day of school in Rutland City still held a lot of bright smiles from students.
At Rutland High School, roughly 220 freshmen were welcomed for ninth-grade orientation.
According to Principal Greg Schillinger, the day included a tour of the school, an end-of-day ice cream social, and the yearly ritual of demonstrating how to open lockers.
Students also had the chance to run through their daily schedules in 20-minute blocks that Schillinger said was meant to give them an idea of the school’s layout before upperclassman return Thursday.
Freshman Louisa Lowkes said this year she is most looking forward to attending football games and other sporting events. She added that while the school is different from what she’s used to, she’s had a pretty good first day overall.
“(RHS) is really different from my old school. It’s way bigger. I went to Mill River before, so it’s just different. I obviously don’t have as many friends, but I’m making new ones,” she said.
Schillinger said one of the main goals for this year at the high school is to continue the work they have started on enhancing social-emotional learning.
“For high school, the particular variety of social-emotional learning is goal setting, healthy peer relationships (and) managing social media,” Schillinger said. “(SEL) is something high schools have been doing forever, but we’re being more explicit about it now.”
At Northwest Primary School, second-grader Aidan Sawtelle said the welcome into the school this morning — complete with bubbles, music, a selfie booth and dancing teachers — was awesome.
“This morning, I was being really quiet because I wanted to hold in my scream,” Sawtelle said. “(I’m excited) to do lots of projects with Mrs. Nelson.”
Principal Christy Coloutti said Northwest, which has an incoming kindergarten class of 57 students, is fully staffed and excited for the year ahead.
“As always, community is my focus,” Coloutti said regarding her goals for the year. “We have a community block in the school this year, so every classroom for the first half hour is doing community block. Every member of the school staff is involved in the classrooms.”
Rutland Middle School Principal Rob Becker, who is new to the district this year, told the Rutland City Public Schools Board of School Commissioners at its Tuesday night meeting that the school was ready to welcome rising seventh-graders for orientation on Wednesday.
Similarly to the high school, the seventh-graders also had a condensed schedule of classes for the day.
“We’re really highly supporting those students as they come to us. On Thursday, when all of our students arrive, our seventh-graders will be leading the pack. They’ll know exactly what’s going on in school,” Becker said at the meeting.
Another new principal to the district, Justine Ruhlin, shared at Tuesday’s board meeting that Northeast Primary School’s Kinder Camp went fantastically on Monday evening and that parents and their kindergartners had a blast getting to know the school.
“I (also) wanted to highlight some of our exciting work around STEM,” Ruhlin said at the meeting. “We have so many wonderful hands-on materials for our K to 2 students. Every student has access to Legos in their classrooms. We have Ozobots and Bee-Bots and we can teach our students how to understand coding. ... So we’re very excited.”
Rutland Intermediate School Principal Kerry Coarse told the board that the in-service education her staff took part in during the summer was very productive, adding that every staff member in the building has at least had a level one training in restorative practices.
“It really sets a good tone and start to our school year,” Coarse said at the meeting. “We had a very successful (back-to-school) barbecue last night. … We had over 300 people. It was huge and everyone was smiling.”
Stafford Technical Center’s Director Melissa Connor also shared staff updates with the board, sharing that she and her team spent part of the summer focused on the school wellness wheel.
“(It) focuses on mastery-based learning, culturally responsive instruction and common core practices. So last year, we started a mindfulness practice that we practiced every day — staff and students — and we’ve really committed to doing that again this year,” Connor said.
Several schools will hold open houses in the coming month for parents and community members. Details on the events can be found at rutlandcitypublicschools.org online.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com