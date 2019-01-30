Rutland City Public School District is eyeing a slight increase in its proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, but Chief Financial Officer Peter Amons said this would most likely result in decreases elsewhere.
“This will probably result in another drop in the tax rate,” Amons said. “It went down a penny and a half in FY19.”
The proposed budget shows an increase of $2.1 million to rest at $54 million, over $3 million more than was budgeted for fiscal year 2018.
The property tax yield is expected to rise 4.4 percent, up $446 from last year and totaling $10,666.
The equalized homestead tax rate is subsequently expected to fall 0.8 percent, down $0.01 from last year’s $1.44 to rest at $1.42 per $100 of assessed property value, documents showed.
This corresponds to a decrease in the homestead rate on the tax bill. As the common level of appraisal is slated to increase by 1 percent, the proposed homestead rate sees a slight decrease of 1.8 percent, down $.02 to rest at $1.43.
Amid the continued decline in student population, Amons said, the school district is proposing the elimination of six full-time classroom teacher positions.
In their place, Amons said the schools are hoping to hire 13 new para-educators to serve throughout the district.
“There are more children being identified as needing special education services,” Amons said. “They’re going up in absolute numbers.”
Additionally, the equalized cost per pupil is proposed to rise 3.5 percent, or $515 from last year.
This brings the total spending to $15,240 per pupil, despite a 1.7 percent drop in equalized pupils.
Revenue is projected to rise 7.6 percent, adding $1.6 million to total $22.6 million.
The proposed increases raise the tap on the education fund 1.7 percent, up $539,207 from last year to total $32 million, documents showed.
The budget still needs to be approved by the School Board before going before voters on Town Meeting Day.
