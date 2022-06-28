The city is ready to put the brakes on excessively loud vehicles.
Officials have fielded complaints from residents citywide about vehicles with modified exhaust systems racing through neighborhoods and revving engines late into the night.
Alderman Bill Gillam, who sits on the board’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, said he’s been getting calls from residents in the city’s Northwest neighborhood, where he lives.
“West Street and State Street have become race tracks. They’re just bombing up and down,” he said. “We’ve got people who don’t care about neighborhoods, they just fly through it. I think we need to do something,” he said.
The vehicles in question have been modified using a technique called “crackle tune.”
Crackle tunes adjust the ignition timing, amount of fuel and tuning of the engine control unit to safely achieve combustion as exhaust valves open, resulting in a series of loud pops and bangs that can sound like fireworks or gunfire.
Vehicles can be modified to produce crackle tunes using an after-market engine control unit tuner.
According to automobile enthusiast blog Tire Meets Road, “Crackle tunes serve no functional purpose, in no way benefits the car and is purely for fun.”
The blog warned that if installed incorrectly, they can add additional burning to engine valves and damage catalytic converters.
It also noted that since the modification inadvertently alters vehicle emissions systems and are in violation of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Air Act.
City resident Jeff Weld said the vehicles have been a concern for his Grove Street neighborhood, where he estimated about a dozen small children and several dogs live.
“I see a lot of young men test their limits for about a half-mile stretch between Meadow Lane and Field Avenue to see who can be the loudest and fastest through that area,” he said in an electronic message. “All it takes is one miscalculation, and it changes everyone’s lives in a very negative way.”
Weld said it’s a matter of respect.
“We all want to live in a place where respecting our neighbors, respecting societal norms, and ultimately respecting the laws that govern us are commonplace,” he said. “When that starts to feel out of balance, it becomes an issue worth raising.”
Alderman Devon Neary, chair of the Board of Aldermen’s Charter and Ordinance Committee, said the issue of modified vehicle exhausts has not been brought to the board, but he echoed Gillam in saying board members have been hearing from residents anecdotally.
He said the city’s “unnecessary noise” ordinance related to excessively loud vehicles is effectively unenforceable as it’s currently written.
The ordinance states: “No owner or driver of a motor vehicle shall operate it or permit it to be operated in such manner as to cause unnecessary or unreasonable noise; and the word ‘operate’ as used in this section shall include any act taken or attempt made concerning such vehicle, whether it be in motion or at rest.”
Neary said there is a desire among board members to draft a new ordinance with stronger language.
“So we really want to make this new one comprehensive and give the enforcement officials the ability to implement that ordinance effectively,” he said.
He said a discussion of the city’s noise ordinance is on the agenda for the committee’s July 7 meeting at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.
He encouraged residents to attend.
Gillam said he’s been exploring what other communities, such as Manchester, Montpelier and Woodstock, have done about it to make sure Rutland adopts an ordinance that is enforceable and stands up to potential legal challenges.
“We’re learning from the other towns. So as soon as we get all that information together, we’re going to move on it. At least, I am going to do it because I know my neighborhood has just had it,” he said.
Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said vehicles with modified exhausts have become a “public annoyance” in recent years.
He recalled the officers responding to a report of gunshots being fired several years ago that turned out to be a crackle-tuned car. Kilcullen said the department dedicated significant resources to blocking off streets as part of the response.
Kilcullen said reports of offending vehicles have been steady but not significant in number.
“We’re not getting a lot of complaints, but the issue exists, and we address it as we can,” he said, adding racing or speeding hasn’t been as much of an issue as the noise the vehicles are generating.
Under the current ordinance, Kilcullen said officers are able write municipal tickets, as well as cite drivers for defective equipment.
He said even with a stronger ordinance, enforcement will remain a struggle.
“It’s sort of triaging everything that comes in and identifying discretionary time to spend on other matters,” he said.
He added that offending vehicles often are hard to track down once a call comes in.
“Typically, unless we observe a vehicle with that sort of equipment, it’s difficult for us to enforce,” he said.
Rutland resident Bridget Scott said loud vehicles also have become a nuisance where she lives on East Center Street, which sits just off South Main Street.
“They just seem to be tooling around the neighborhood,” she said. “I don’t know who is enjoying this hobby. I’m sure they’re loving it, but it’s not a hobby that I enjoy, listening to people’s really loud cars.”
Scott said she has not filed any complaints with the BOA nor city police.
“I don’t want to see kids get in trouble. I don’t want to see ordinances have to be passed,” she said. “I would just like for people to look around at their neighbors and ask themselves, ‘How can I be a better neighbor? How can I be more considerate of people around me?’”
However, she said if the city chooses to pass an ordinance, she wouldn’t be opposed to it.
“If that’s what it takes, then that’s what it takes,” she said. “But I think the ultimate goal would just be for us to be a better community to each other.”
I hope Rutland Town Officials jump on this issue as well!!!!!!!!!!!!
