Michael McClallen said he almost went to the wrong polling place.
“We moved, so we would have had to change anyway,” the city resident said after voting in Tuesday’s primary at Christ the King School — one of four city polling locations. “I thought I was going to Calvary, but I checked just before I left.”
More than a third of city voters had to find their way to new polling places Tuesday thanks to a redistricting that radically redrew the boundaries between the city’s four political wards. City Clerk Henry Heck actively sought publicity ahead of the election and stationed a worker at each polling place with a map and chart showing people where to go.
“People come in frustrated,” said Paul Clifford, a Republican candidate for the new city-town house seat, who stood holding a sign outside Godnick Adult Center Tuesday. “I heard one lady come out and say ‘It looks like I’m not voting today.’”
At Ward 1, where Clifford was campaigning, the redistricting cost them a ward clerk when Melinda Humphrey found herself on the wrong side of the new line.
Shortly after McClallen left Christ the King, another voter emerged from the school, grumbling about needing to go to a different polling place.
“A lot of people are in the wrong place,” said Rep. Larry Cupoli, R-Rutland, who is not running for re-election and so was holding a sign for his would-be successor, Eric Maguire, outside Christ the King. “It’s confusing.”
Inside, Ward Clerk Beth Kiernan had put out a candy dish to help ease tensions with misplaced voters.
“We’ve had some frustrated people,” she said. “Most people have been polite. Most people have been confused why. I guess they just didn’t hear about it.”
At the American Legion, Ward Clerk Tony Romeo said a number of people who had to be redirected complained that nobody told them.
“It was in the Herald,” he said. “It was on Facebook and social media and Channel 3 and Channel 5.”
Romeo said the biggest problem he encountered came with two voters he had to turn away — one of Christ the King and the other to Calvary Bible Church — neither of whom drove.
“I said the only alternative I can give you is maybe call The Bus,” he said. “Unfortunately, we don’t make all the rules.”
Romeo said he was able to help one voter who was new to Rutland whose registration information was missing, and another who had changed addresses.
Heck said although there was a significant effort put into redirecting voters — he said he spent two hours outside of Godnick Tuesday morning, and that roughly half the voters who showed up during that time had to be sent elsewhere — the problem was eased by relatively low voter turnout, which he said late in the afternoon might not total more than 2,000 before polls closed at 7 p.m.
“The turnout was kind of anticlimactic,” he said. “We had about 880 absentee ballots that went out so I thought the polling places would be a little livelier. It wasn’t. It was a typical primary.”
Heck said he started his day at 3 a.m. and had more stress dealing with power issues with the city’s new voting machines.
“You would think when you plug in a machine that’s battery operated and electrical operated, the electric would overtake the battery,” he said. “These machines, if it’s not at least 10% charged, the machine won’t turn on.”
At Calvary, Ward Clerk Steve Reynolds said they were the least affected and he was putting more energy into walking people through using the new voting machines. Reynolds said the machines catch when too many candidates have been selected in the same race on a ballot, giving the voters a chance to correct the mistake rather than just discarding the vote.
“It keeps the voter in charge of the ballot,” he said. “The real test will come in November, with just the sheer volume.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
