Two budgets and two bonds appear on the city ballot.
The city budget is proposed at $21,454,605, an increase of $60,842 or less than three-tenths of a percent from last year's $21,393,763 spending plan.
The school budget is proposed at $54,779,194, an increase of roughly $2.1 million or 4.1 percent over last year's $52,635,059. The new budget calls for eliminating six full-time classroom teachers in favor of 13 new para-educators, distributed throughout the district.
The first of the bonds seeks $7.4 million and would pay for work at the sewer plant, a pipe replacement on River Street and combined sewer overflow projects in the Northwest neighborhood and on River Street. The second bond, for $3 million, would repair a bridge on Grove Street and replace culverts on Park Street, Church Street, Allen Street, Grove Street and Lincoln Avenue.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg has said both amounts would be reduced by state and federal grants, but that eligibility for the grants requires bonding for the full amounts.
Other proposed appropriations include $65,980 for Regional Ambulance, $46,140 for The Bus, $43,000 for Rutland Area Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice, $35,900 for ARC-Rutland Area, $30,000 for Rutland Mental Health Services, $27,500 for the Boys & Girls Club, $12,000 each for Mentor Connector and Wonderfeet Kids' Museum and $10,000 each for BROC and New Story Center.
— Gordon Dritschilo
