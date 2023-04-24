A 77-year-old woman living at the Quality Inn in Rutland City has lost her service dog Bonnie, and needs help finding her.
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 4:24 pm
A 77-year-old woman living at the Quality Inn in Rutland City has lost her service dog Bonnie, and needs help finding her.
The dog went missing several days ago, said Susan Ladmar, Bonnie’s owner, on Monday.
“I’ve had a few sightings this morning, and I was really enthusiastic, but they’ve come to nothing,” Ladmar said.
Anyone who sees Bonnie, who has black fur with a white chest, is asked to keep an eye on her and call Ladmar at 802-952-8167.
Ladmar said that Bonnie is long-haired and often is mistaken for a border collie, though she’s a Shetland sheepdog mix.
Bonnie is shy and likely will run if chased, though she might be coaxed into approaching someone, said Ladmar. Bonnie was last seen around Curtis Avenue, near Rutland Regional Medical Center.
— Staff report
