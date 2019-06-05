The Rutland Area Food Co-op turned a profit for the third year in a row.
Members gathered at the Rutland Free Library on Wednesday for the organization’s 25th annual meeting, where they heard the co-op was strong and growing stronger.
“We are continuing to work toward expansion,” board President Hannah Abrams told the crowd in the Fox Room. “Possibly relocation — yeah — no one told me how long it takes. ... We’re continuing to work on it and to work on it really well ... We’ve got money in the bank, we’re working on pro formas, we’re talking to project managers.”
Treasurer Chris Littler said the co-op had sales last year of $2,184,000 — up about $32,000 or 1.5% from the year before.
“We’re continuing to sell more,” he said. “We’re continuing to do well. ... We are conservatively saying we had a profit of $50,000 this year. Last year, we conservatively said we had $50,000. The final number wound up being $65,000.”
With that success, Littler said, comes some new expenses — like having to pay taxes.
“We made enough money that the state said we had to give some back, because that’s how it works,” he said.
Materials available at the meeting list the co-op as having more than 2,000 members, 326 of whom joined last year; as paying $414,530 in wages to 11 full-time and “8-10” part-time employees; making $4,255 in community donations, contributions and gifts and selling 4,327 pounds of kombucha.
The meeting closed with the unanimous election of a slate of board of directors candidates consisting of sitting board members Jess Novak and Irene Gold as well as newcomer Julie Zaloudek. Members attending received a coupon for $10 off a $50 purchase and played a version of Bingo where they marked off squares that corresponded to facts they learned about fellow members while mingling.
