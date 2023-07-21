20230712_132949.jpg

Neighbors turn out this week to help Wally’s Corner recover from flooding that caused $30,000 to $50,000 worth of damage.

 Photo by Hallie Knudsen

It’s been nearly two weeks since flooding first hit the state and despite limited damage in Rutland County compared to other areas, some local business owners still are grappling with the impacts of the storm.

Hallie Knudsen, the owner of the Cuttingsville gift shop Wally’s Corner, estimated that flooding claimed close to 40% of her inventory and that recovery will cost somewhere between $30,000 to $50,000 altogether.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0