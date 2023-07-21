It’s been nearly two weeks since flooding first hit the state and despite limited damage in Rutland County compared to other areas, some local business owners still are grappling with the impacts of the storm.
Hallie Knudsen, the owner of the Cuttingsville gift shop Wally’s Corner, estimated that flooding claimed close to 40% of her inventory and that recovery will cost somewhere between $30,000 to $50,000 altogether.
Living across the street from her store, she not only watched flood waters slowly envelop her livelihood, but also documented the events in detail on Facebook.
“We had a front-row view — which was both terrifying and good to know what was happening,” Knudsen said. “During the flood, (the water) went up about 4 feet in the store. It didn’t seep from the ground, it actually rushed in through the doors and through the back of our building because our propane tank rammed into the back wall and broke it. ... It just destroyed everything in its path.”
With the help of community members, Knudsen said the store has been cleaned and a remediation crew has stripped the wet sheetrock, scooped out the rest of the mud and started the drying process. But with so much damage statewide, Knudsen said finding a contractor with availability has been challenging.
In Rutland, local restaurant The Maple Angus just reopened Friday afternoon with a limited menu to begin recouping the costs of what owners Josh and Heather Butler report was roughly a $20,000 to $30,000 loss.
The two shared that they had been at the restaurant the night of the storm and left around 5 p.m. to assist a family farm that had started flooding. Upon their return, an hour and a half later, $3,000 worth of soda, a pallet of beer, cases of beef and chicken, dry goods and all of their refrigeration and freezer units were 5-feet underwater.
“It was crazy,” Josh said. “We knew water was coming down the valley, but it was bone dry when we left. And then an hour and a half later it was flooded. To put it into perspective, out back here the water has to rise somewhere between 17 to 20 feet for the crest to get into our basement.”
And with no coverage from insurance, the fight to get fully back on their feet is ahead of them.
“I feel like we’ve been in a boxing match. But we just keep getting up,” Heather said.
For ATV Vermont, an all-terrain vehicle tour company that takes visitors on rides across Killington’s peaks, recovery work has consisted of repairing severe damage to many of the organization’s trails.
“We had some major devastation by our base lodge,” owner Klaus Weirether said. “(And damage) is pretty significant throughout the trail system. We just got to a point where we’re going to be able to reopen for some business, but we still have several miles of trail to fix.”
Weirether said he and his crew have been working nonstop for the past two weeks repairing damage, which in some places is trenched out 8 feet deep, 8 feet wide and 150 feet long, adding that what’s left will take months to fully restore.
Even businesses not directly impacted by floodwaters are still suffering the effects of the storm.
Galen Jones, owner and operator of Crowley Cheese in Healdville, said that the factory was fairly lucky in terms of rainfall, but the destruction of roads and surrounding towns has already shown a negative impact on the organization’s finances.
In the beginning of the month, Jones said that sales were up almost 25% year over year. Since the storm, however, profits are down more than 50%.
“Initially, there was the issue of accessibility and being able to get to the factory at all, but at this point that’s not the issue. We’re very dependent on visitors to Vermont. There’s a perception that Vermont may not be the place to visit right now,” Jones said. “I just hope we get to a place where people want to come back.”
Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region Operations Director Tyler Richardson said that while Rutland County was more fortunate than other parts of the state, there has been an impact on homes and businesses.
He also highlighted communities’ abilities to step up and help their neighbors in this time of crisis, adding that it demonstrates the resiliency of the county and the state.
“It’s quite amazing that Vermonters are so connected to the small business community because they know it’s part of the lifeblood of the towns in which we live. They become staples of the community. It’s what Vermont is all about. When your neighbors need help, you step up and help,” he said.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com