Floating away
Firewood along Route 4A in Center Rutland floats in the floodwaters Tuesday morning.

 Photo by BRENNA JEPSON

Cleanup efforts in Rutland County were ongoing Tuesday as skies finally parted after a storm that devastated many regions across the state Sunday night into early Tuesday morning.

Killington, which also endured flooding because of the showers, spent much of Tuesday addressing a landslide that hit Route 4 on Friday, according to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

