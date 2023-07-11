Cleanup efforts in Rutland County were ongoing Tuesday as skies finally parted after a storm that devastated many regions across the state Sunday night into early Tuesday morning.
Killington, which also endured flooding because of the showers, spent much of Tuesday addressing a landslide that hit Route 4 on Friday, according to Town Manager Chet Hagenbarth.
He said that in a meeting with town officials and police early Tuesday, the Killington Select Board authorized three local contractors to make emergency repairs. Permanent repairs, however, remain on hold.
“Right now, we’re still working on some of the emergency repairs (and) trying to get access to some places,” Hagenbarth said. “The eastern side of Killington — the Sunrise area, Bear Mountain Road and all of those areas are still cut off. The Killington Road portion sustained minimal issues, if any, in most places.”
Though Hagenbarth said conditions are mostly the same since yesterday and no roads have reopened or closed since yesterday afternoon, he added that emergency teams are currently working on establishing additional drainage systems to deal with rain expected later this week.
In Proctor, Fire Chief Josh Webb said most of Route 3 remains impassable, and Route 3 northbound toward Pittsford is the town’s only major road currently open.
Webb said despite the closures, there has been no damage to infrastructure and though attempts were made to evacuate, no one chose to leave.
“There’s no (cleanup) as of yet. We’re waiting for the water to recede to see where we’re at,” Webb said. “We’re hoping to see some receding (Tuesday) afternoon to start the process.”
Wallingford Select Board Chair Bruce Duchesne said Tuesday afternoon that road crews were out doing repairs, but that it was clear some of the damage would be a much longer-term fix.
“We’re still assessing the damage, but we’ve got some roads on the east side of town that have been damaged. Sugar Hill Road is cut right in half in one place, and Centerville Road has one spot that is washed out real bad, too. It’s impassable,” he said.
He added that River Street also had to be evacuated yesterday and that two swiftwater rescues took place last night, with another taking place Tuesday morning. All three rescue operations were successful.
For the time being, Duchesne said the town is keeping an eye on River Street and the bridge on Creek Road.
“We’re getting to things as quickly as we can,” Duchesne said. “But I’m sure we haven’t found all of it yet.”
According to Rutland Mayor Michael Doenges, the city is also still dealing with the fallout of the storm.
When he was reached at mid-afternoon Tuesday, Doenges said he was on his way to check on water levels on Park Street.
“UPS couldn’t get to their facility,” Doenges said. “VAC got a lot of water in their backyard, up against the door. They’re closed today. ... I think they had some damage.”
Dorr Drive also flooded, according to the mayor.
“We closed off the section from where River Street is about a quarter mile down,” he said. “We knocked on doors. ... The people who were home who wanted to leave had places to go — we didn’t have to relocate them.”
The American Red Cross also opened its second regional disaster shelter Tuesday morning at Rutland High School. The Barre City Auditorium shelter remains open and, according to a Tuesday morning news release, was serving more than 200 people early that morning.
According to the Vermont Agency of Transportation, as of Monday afternoon, reopened roads in Rutland County included Route 4 in Center Rutland from Route 3 to West Proctor Road, Route 103 at Station Road in Mount Holly and Route 103 in Shrewsbury from Lincoln Hill Road to Route 140.
Visit HealthVermont.gov/Flood for more information on what to do in a flood. New England 511 has information on road closures in the region.
Information on where to get shelter, food and other social services can be found by dialing 211 from anywhere in Vermont, visiting Vermont211.org or texting your ZIP code to 898211. Texting works between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
If you’re in danger, call 911.
Gordon Dritschilo contributed to this report.
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com