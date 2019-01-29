Rutland County’s newest public defender has already met an important goal in the area: Katelyn Atwood is a young native of Michigan who moved to Rutland permanently after coming to Vermont to go to law school.
“I’m a mid-westerner. Rutland was more like home to me. It’s a little bit grittier. It’s not new and shiny Vermont with all the cheese and tourist traps and tchotchkes for sale,” she said.
Atwood, 34, spent the last year working for attorney Mark Furlan, who handles many of the cases in Rutland criminal court where public defenders have a conflict of interest. She joined the public defender’s office earlier this month.
“I think it’s really important to have a balance in the system. We provide the balance against the state. I think what the general public doesn’t necessarily realize is that if it was you at the defendant’s table, you would want me with you or any of the folks in the public defender’s office,” she said.
Atwood added that she believes the public defender system in Vermont is “excellent.”
“I think it’s so important to be able to make sure that the state is doing what they’re supposed to be doing, when they’re supposed to be doing it and to make sure that people’s rights are being protected,” she added.
Atwood is an additional attorney for the Rutland County public defender’s office and not a replacement.
Mary Kay Lanthier, the supervising attorney in the office, said the number of criminal cases filed in Rutland County has dropped “relatively significantly” in recent years but the individual cases require much more work.
Lanthier said she was “thrilled to pieces” that the Vermont defender general’s office chose Atwood for the Rutland County public defender’s office.
“She has developed an outstanding reputation from her work doing the conflict contract (with Furlan’s office) as a strong advocate for her clients. She works incredibly hard, she’s knowledgeable of the law, and she’s keenly aware of the struggles of our clients and the need to protect them sometimes from government,” she said.
Atwood earned degrees in history and political science at Alma College in Michigan before deciding to pursue a law career.
“I didn’t really know I wanted to be a lawyer until I went to college,” Atwood said. “A lot of our political science classes were about getting up and speaking and debating in true liberal arts college fashion. I really liked that. I really liked having the opportunity to explore both sides of an issue. Even if you don’t arrive at a solution, you have discussion.”
After graduating from Vermont Law School in 2011, Atwood lived in Collingswood, New Jersey, where she clerked for a trial court judge. She then lived in Billings, Montana, where she worked for Montana Legal Aid, before moving back to Vermont in 2014.
When Atwood returned to Vermont, she earned a position as a property law fellow, funded by the Vermont Bar Association at the South Royalton Legal Clinic at Vermont Law School, where she worked on cases representing veterans.
Atwood, whose grandfather was a Korean War veteran and whose father was a Michigan State Police trooper, said she got a lot of satisfaction from solving legal problems for veterans.
She said there are things she likes about the legal system in Vermont, such as the way judges are rotated annually to different venues.
“I think as a lawyer, it’s great because it keeps you on your toes and keeps your practice sharp. You have to adapt. You have to be mindful of different judges’ practices and what they like and don’t like and use that to your advantage or not,” she said.
She also praised the Vermont Constitution for providing more protections than the federal Constitution.
But Atwood also enjoys her life in Rutland when she’s not working. She said it’s a place to pursue the outside activities she loves in a “little urban haven.”
“It’s a place where folks up in Killington who have a ton of money and folks in Rutland City who have none. Everybody kind of coalesces in this interesting little city,” she said.
