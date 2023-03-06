Rutland County Head Start and its Meadow Street location will see some major changes in the coming months thanks to a slew of program and renovation projects intended to enhance students’ educational experiences.
RCHS is a 9-month program that operates on a school year, school day calendar and is free to eligible families. The program also offers comprehensive family services, health services and social services in addition to preschool education.
“Rutland County Head Start is in a process of reinventing itself with respect to really meeting significant community needs,” said Dick Courcelle, CEO of Community Care Network. “It has been in existence in the Rutland community for decades and what we are doing right now is really incorporating best practice, working with institutions of higher education and really creating the best possible program we can.”
As part of the reinvention, the Meadow Street location has already built a gross motor room and has begun work on a new literacy center, but it also has plans to build a sensory wall, a new playground and another gross motor room.
Prominent local artist Kathyrn Wiegers has also been commissioned to paint a mural near the entrance of the building. Additionally, Castleton University Assistant Professor Angela Sillars will be creating several other murals and the planned sensory wall with the help of her visual arts students.
RCHS Program Director Donna Barrow, the facilitator of many of the new initiatives, said that one of the big reasons for the changes is the lasting impacts the pandemic has had on both young children and the early childhood education industry as a whole. She added that since enrollment at RCHS has been low as of late, the team is hopeful these new projects will attract more families to the program.
“The families in Rutland have been hit really, really hard,” Bowen said. “Every single thing that that usually hits our families is hitting them harder — and then it hits the kids.”
According to Bowen, behavior challenges have been a rising issue nationwide because of the pandemic and additions like the gross motor room and sensory wall give children a space to learn self-regulation techniques.
The facility is also currently conducting a community assessment on the needs of area families, but Bowen added that it has already become clear that there is an increasing need for infant and toddler care programs.
While RCHS currently only offers care for 3 to 5-year-olds, Bowen said a proposal to begin offering care for younger children has already been put out and they are confident it will be accepted. The infant and toddler care program would be year-round if approved.
In addition to the renovations the Meadow Street facility and its program are seeing, RCHS educators have also been participating in behavior training discussions with the chair of Castleton University’s education program, Leigh-Ann Brown.
Brown, who is facilitating these discussions free of charge, said she and the Head Start team have been working on how to set up enriching environments for students and how to proactively address behavior by supporting the student, among other topics.
“Our goal is to have these mutually beneficial relationships. So, we're sending our students in and our students are learning from the professionals in the field,” Brown said. “And throughout my time at Castleton, even in the in the elementary and secondary programs, it was, “What else can we do for the schools?”
Brown added that working with Bowen and her team has been a natural partnership and that she is excited to see the program continue to grow.
Moving forward, Bowen said the facility is currently looking for contractors and volunteers to help build the new playground and gross motor room.
She added that Head Start is always open to new community partnerships and invites families interested in Head Start to reach out or send in an application for fall enrollment at www.rchsccn.org
“Head Start gives (children and families) so much support by offering the best learning, the best teaching, so we can get students into kindergarten,” Bowen said. “The research shows that Head Start works and that students’ chances of success in school, despite poverty, despite adverse experiences, just increase.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.