Rutland County Head Start and its Meadow Street location will see some major changes in the coming months thanks to a slew of program and renovation projects intended to enhance students’ educational experiences.

RCHS is a nine-month program that operates on a school-year, school-day calendar and is free to eligible families. The program also offers comprehensive family services, health services and social services in addition to preschool education.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.