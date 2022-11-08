Republicans were leading in Rutland-2 Tuesday night as results were reported to the secretary of state.
The district consists of Clarendon, Wallingford, West Rutland and a large portion of Rutland Town.
As of 10:45 p.m., incumbent Republicans Tom Burditt and Art Peterson were ahead with 1,555 and 1,506 votes respectively. Democrats Dave Potter and Ken Fredette trailed with 1,403 and 1,200 votes respectively.
All towns in the district except Rutland Town had reported their totals.
Burditt, of West Rutland, has been in the House since 2010. He currently serves on the House Committee on Judiciary. He’d like to do more with laws that protect children from online predators.
Fredette, of Wallingford, has run for a House seat a few times before. His concerns for this race were around climate change, affordable health care and child care, and supporting farmers.
Peterson, of Clarendon, said he prefers a smaller government, one that won’t implement a carbon tax. He’d like to see more support for law enforcement and also wants to protect gun rights.
Potter lives down the road from Peterson and narrowly lost to him in 2020 after having served as a lawmaker for 16 years.
In Clarendon, Burditt got 553 votes, Peterson 611, Potter 516, and Fredette 596. In Wallingford, Burditt had 435 votes, Peterson 461, Potter 515, and Fredette 687. In West Rutland, Burditt got 567 votes, Peterson 434, Potter 372, and Fredette 451.
Rutland Town’s results will be reported as soon as they’re known.
In the Rutland-Bennington race, former House representative Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, running as a Democrat, was leading Republican incumbent Sally Achey with 1,023 votes to Achey’s 877. This was with Middletown Springs, Wells, Rupert and Pawlet reporting. Tinmouth had not reported its results to the secretary of state as of press time.
In Middletown Springs, Chesnut-Tangerman had 270 votes to Achey’s 225. In Pawlet, Chesnut-Tangerman 418 votes to Achey’s 336. In Rupert, he got 217 votes to Achey’s 164. In Wells, Chesnut-Tangerman had 118 votes to Achey’s 152.
Achey, 74, was elected last term after beating out Chesnut-Tangerman. He’d served three terms previously.
Both are residents of Middletown Springs and have lived there for several decades.
“With the redistricting, it changes the composition, shall we say, of the district a little bit, with splitting Wells in half, which was the most conservative of the five towns,” said Achey on Tuesday. “It’s been a tough campaign. I’ve worked hard.”
Climate change, living wages, paid family leave, and affordable and accessible healthcare, child care and housing were some of the issues Chesnut-Tangerman ran on.
Achey told the Herald leading up to the election that she’d like to increase cell service in Vermont, regulating taxes and the role of artificial intelligence in Vermont.
Chesnut-Tangerman said Tuesday night that he’s heard unofficial results from Tinmouth suggesting that he won there by a slight margin, putting him in the lead for the race.
“I think it shows voters wanting a return to normalcy,” said Chesnut-Tangerman. “There’s a lot of uncertainty, there's a lot of people worried about our democracy. And not to be grandiose and inflate this race into the status of American democracy, but looking for a kind of stability and a thoughtfulness and a civility in governance. And I would add looking for legislators and leaders for a long-term vision and the ability to articulate that vision and share it with constituents.”
In Rutland-3, which consists of the town of Castleton, Republican Jarrod Sammis beat Democrat Mary Droege with 835 votes to her 793. Neither was an incumbent.
