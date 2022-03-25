BURLINGTON — A Rutland County man, who is awaiting trial on two federal counts of distributing crack cocaine, is now facing a charge he robbed a Fair Haven convenience store last year.
A federal grand jury this week indicted Daniel F. Webster Jr., 36, with the knifepoint robbery at Mac’s Market on the afternoon of July 28, 2021, records show. Webster also is known as D2, court records show. Vermont State Police said a lone man carrying a knife about 5-6 inches long entered the store on Vermont 22A about 2:44 p.m.
Detective Sgt. Henry Alberico said the robber demanded the clerk hand over money from the cash drawer and the safe. The bandit fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash in a green bank bag with a broken zipper, the veteran criminal investigator said at the time.
The robber was wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, light-colored jeans with rips in the legs, and a flat-brimmed, dark-colored baseball cap, Alberico said.
An earlier federal grand jury in August 2021 indicted Webster on two counts of distribution of crack cocaine on March 25 and March 30, 2021, records show.
While the Federal Pre-Trial Services Office recommended Webster be released, a federal magistrate detained him as a danger. The defense later came up with a pre-trial release plan that allowed Webster to go to Serenity House in Wallingford for drug treatment and later live with his mother.
He lasted only a few days at drug treatment and pre-trial services sought an arrest warrant when Webster could not be found. He was eventually jailed and remains in custody, records show.
Webster is well known to police. His convictions include a 5-year sentence in 2011 for his part in a Rutland County conspiracy that involved the distribution of cocaine and more than 220 pounds of marijuana between 2006 and 2009, records show.
He later faced charges in 2016 for violating the terms of his supervised release by failing to go for drug testing and failing to notify his probation officer of a change of address, records show. A judge sent him back to prison for five more months.
The investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives led to 23 people being indicted in the guns and drugs case, records show. It involved court-ordered searches in several Rutland County towns and as far north as Middlebury.
