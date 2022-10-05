WELLS — At least half of western Rutland County, and probably more than that, is mourning the death of a longtime civil servant whose work wasn’t limited by town borders.
Jonas Rosenthal died Sunday at his home at the age of 72, according to his obituary.
The list of roles he played in Poultney, Castleton, Pawlet and other places is a long one, but he’s perhaps most widely known for the decades he spent as town manager, and later village manager, of Poultney. At the time of his death, he was the zoning administrator in Castleton and Pawlet.
He was a mentor and an inspiration to many people, among them the leaders and planners currently serving in various roles across the county.
Jaime Lee, chairwoman of the Poultney Planning Commission and member of the Development Review Board, said she first met Rosenthal through an internship she had with the town office.
“This man totally launched my career trajectory,” she said.
She remembers Rosenthal as a consummate volunteer whose passion lay with expanding recreational opportunities for young people, and who was always working to secure funds for town projects.
“As soon as I got the news, it was nighttime, I went outside and the streetlights, the benches, the bike racks, even the trash receptacles, everything came from Jonas working away on grant after grant,” she said.
Rosenthal was a big fan of hockey, namely the Adirondack Phantoms, an American Hockey League team that was based in Glens Falls, New York, from 2009 to 2014.
“He somehow convinced the mascot of the Phantoms to come hang out with the Poultney Recreation hockey camp,” Lee said.
Every town manager has detractors, and while Rosenthal was no different, according to Lee, even those who didn’t see things his way still respected him.
“Even for the segment of the population that was frustrated by him for one reason or another they all still respected him,” she said. It wasn’t a question of how good he was at his job, everyone knew he was great at it. Even the people who had contentious moments with him still understood and respected who he was as a human, and I always admired that.”
She said that it was Rosenthal, and some others, who recently conspired to nominate her for an award, which she received. Awardees are sent written questions. One was, who was your most inspiring mentor and why?
“And since his passing, I definitely know how I’m going to answer that question,” Lee said. “It will be Jonas, for sure.”
Since Rosenthal was working right up until the end of his life, there are several projects he began that he won’t see completed. Lee said he managed to secure several tax credits for Poultney, which she means to see through.
“It just gives me a new resolve to keep these things going and keep pushing Poultney in the direction he was pushing it in,” she said.
Sarah Pelkey, economic development coordinator for Poultney, is another who calls Rosenthal a mentor.
“I had been working with him closely for the past two years ever since I got here,” she said. “He’s been by my side, serving as a mentor and helping to introduce me to the community and provide me his insight from all of the years that he’s been working here and different ways he’s worked with the community.”
Rosenthal was instrumental in helping the town secure a Vermont Outdoor Recreation Communities grant, she said.
“I’ve never known anybody who had this much information about how to run a municipality and how willing he was to share that and to help Poultney pivot to something new,” Pelkey said.
When Green Mountain College closed in 2019, Rosenthal was there to help the town move forward despite no longer being town manager, she said.
Devon Neary, executive director of the Rutland Regional Planning Commission, said Rosenthal’s absence will certainly be felt in many places.
“Jonas is really going to leave a big hole in our communities as he served as zoning administrator in Pawlet and Castleton and really became very integrated into zoning and planning within those communities,” Neary said.
Though Rosenthal was born in Baltimore, Maryland, he came to Vermont from Montana with master’s degrees in recreation and parks, and public administration, from Penn State University, and Montana State University respectively.
Neary said Rosenthal was ahead of his time when it came to municipal government. He was able to take what worked in a large city and scale it down for a town the size of Poultney.
“I think he set a gold standard for a lot of town managers to be really involved in shaping what the community could look and feel like,” said Neary.
Mike Jones, town manager of Castleton, said Rosenthal was more than a zoning administrator.
“He was busy here in Castleton helping the Castleton Free Library,” Jones said. “They applied for a grant for an accessibility project to put an elevator in and Jonas was the person who helped with that, did the lion’s share of the work, and he’s been bugging me over the last week or two on a couple of things for that project to get done, and now he’s never going to see it completed.”
Rosenthal also provided information to the town on the controversial Sand Hill Road housing project.
“There was a lot he was doing that wasn’t sitting at his desk reviewing permit applications,” said Jones. “He was one of the people who has been around so long and are so ingrained in our communities that it’s hard to lose them.”
According to his obituary, in 2018, Rosenthal was honored in a State House resolution. The Rosenthal Room at Poultney Public Library is named after him. In 2016, the Poultney Area Chamber of Commerce declared him Honorary Citizen of the Year, and he was also awarded the Frances B. Elwell Award for Municipal Management, the Preservation Trust of Vermont Award, along with the Vermont Downtown Program Green Mountain Award.
