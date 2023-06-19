People dressed in raincoats and rainbows packed Center Street on Saturday to celebrate the first-ever Rutland County Pride Festival.

Hosted by Rutland County Pride, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the well-being of the local LGBTQIA+ community, the all-day event featured some 60 vendors as well as live musical, spoken word, drag and dance performances throughout the day.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
0
1