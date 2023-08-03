After a year of fundraising, preparing and searching, Rutland County Pride has found a home downtown.
The new space, which is in the same building as Tokyo House at 106 West St., Suite 1, was unveiled to the public and to several board members for the first time during a Wednesday night board meeting.
“Words can’t express how happy everybody is. The sense of accomplishment and (feeling) that all our hard work is finally paying off with tangible dividends — starting with the festival and now with us obtaining a physical space — just shows that our vision and dream is coming true,” RCP Executive Director William Fourney-Mills said.
According to Fourney-Mills, he and several others had their first look at the building in early July and signed the lease on the property Aug. 1.
“The (RCP) Executive Board made the final decision, and we moved quickly on this property. The whole board wasn’t even in the know. We just sent out when we were having the board meeting and that this (location) would be where we were meeting. Then we announced it was actually our space. So, it was a surprise reveal to the board,” he said.
The 1,500-square-foot “pride center” consists of a lobby, an office, a small meeting room and a larger conference room and is planned to offer a variety of resources and services to the community, according to Fourney-Mills.
Board member and Pride Festival Committee Co-Chair Moonshine Shorey said that though the organization is determining what exact services are needed within the community, a high priority is being at the forefront of helping people struggling with addiction.
“To be able to offer those services to end the stigma, have (Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous) and hold informative meetings about using Narcan, we can start getting ahead of ourselves. It’s not just in our backyard, it’s in our house now,” Shorey said.
In addition to establishing AA and NA programs, Fourney-Mills added that the organization is working on a campaign to highlight transgender individuals and their health and safety.
He said that RCP is hoping to establish a transgender book club and is in negotiation with Rutland Free Library regarding a grant that could potentially help establish the club, a resource library and support groups.
The grant monies from the library were raised through a GoFundMe campaign intended to make up for the Town of Ira shooting down its proposed appropriation to the library on Town Meeting Day.
The GoFundMe, which raised more than $2,000 more than the proposed appropriation, was in response to one reason stated at Town Meeting Day for the disapproval — a Drag Story Hour event held at the library in January.
Fourney-Mills said the $2,500 library grant is intended to help promote transgender inclusivity.
Chamber & Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson wrote in an email that having a highly visible presence like RCP in the area is a “significant statement that everyone is welcome to join us as neighbors.”
“The Real Rutland Regional Marketing Campaign, overseen by CEDRR, receives frequent inquiries from the LGBTQIA+ community asking if our region is inclusive and safe. When we are told about events in other parts of the country, and when we talk about our region, callers tell us that Vermont is clearly on the cutting edge of the work of inclusivity,” Jepson stated. “That said, we know that we can do better, and the work continues. At the same time, we should celebrate the leadership that our brave little state demonstrates in support of the rights of our citizens.”
After taking the summer off, Fourney-Mills said that RCP’s Fierce Fridays drag performance fundraisers will be starting up again beginning Aug. 25 with the “RCP Birthday Bash Extravaganza” event.
Tickets and information on future events can be found at rcpride.org online.
“(We’re) trying to make this a safe space and a place that people can come for all kinds of resources,” Fourney-Mills said. “We want to be that go-to place, that hub, that everybody can come to. And if we don’t have the answers, we will refer you or help you find the answers.”
sophia.buckley-clement
@rutlandherald.com