RC Pride meeting

Members of Rutland County Pride sit in a conference room at the group’s new location at 106 West St. in Rutland during a board meeting Wednesday evening.

After a year of fundraising, preparing and searching, Rutland County Pride has found a home downtown.

The new space, which is in the same building as Tokyo House at 106 West St., Suite 1, was unveiled to the public and to several board members for the first time during a Wednesday night board meeting.

