In less than a week, Rutland County Pride’s first ever Pride Festival will make good on its promised theme, “Live Out Loud,” by filling Center Street with activities, entertainment and people, all celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and Pride Month.
The family friendly event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, will close Center Street to traffic and feature over 60 vendors offering food, games, balloons, a vaccine clinic and much more, according to Pride Festival Committee Co-Chair Sam Davis-Boyd.
The festival is free and open to the public.
“(It’s) kind of like Friday Night Live, but (LGBTQIA+) themed,” Davis-Boyd said with a chuckle. "There’s going to be a stage, entertainers throughout the day, musicians, speakers, drag performances and a lot of the events are going to have (American Sign Language) interpreters, which we’re really excited about — making this event as inclusive as possible."
A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Rutland County Pride Inc. is “dedicated to enhancing and sustaining the well-being of the (LGBTQIA+) and allied communities by providing programs and services that cultivate community, advocate for (LGBTQIA+) interests and educate, empower and socially support Rutland County Vermonters,” according to RCP’s website.
RCP Executive Director William Fourney-Mills said that festival organizers have been planning the event since November, but that the idea had been in the works since the organization was founded last July.
“We are super lucky. We have a great team of people who have come together from various backgrounds to make this an event that is unprecedented for Rutland County,” Fourney-Mills said. “It literally gives me goosebumps to think of how far we have come. I’ve been in Rutland County for the past 20 years and just seeing the change in the demographic, the inclusion and the diversity in the area is so heartwarming.”
Fourney-Mills extended thanks to all contributors and sponsors of RCP and the Pride Festival, including primary sponsor, Springfield Cadillac GMC.
He added that while this is not the first pride celebration in Rutland County, it will be one of the largest, with festival organizers anticipating upwards of 2,000 guests.
Other features of the inaugural festival are a ribbon cutting with Mayor Mike Doenges, a drag show featuring some of the top performers in the state and a dance party at the end of the evening.
Special guest performer Joslyn Fox, from season six of “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will also be in attendance all day.
According to Pride Festival Committee Co-Chair Moonshine Shorey, this year’s theme, “Live Out Loud,” is representative of LGBTQIA+ visibility in the community and a celebration of the festival’s first year.
He added that since LGBTQIA+ individuals tend to get pushed out of sight, or stay there as a survival method, next Saturday is a day for everyone to stand out and be who they are.
“You don’t have to have the glitter in your beard or wear (a) dress, but if you want to, you can. That’s what it is. It’s not pushing an agenda; it’s allowing people to be their most authentic selves. And I think that’s what really strengthens a community — everyone feeling at peace with who they are,” Shorey said.
Following the festival, RCP is collaborating with Partners for Prevention to host a Pride Prom for area youth at the Paramount Theatre the evening of June 17.
RCP will also host Daddy’s Day Brunch on June 18 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the Rutland Elks Lodge. Tickets for the brunch are $45 and are available for purchase through RCP’s website, www.rcpride.org.
Additional information about the Pride Festival and RCP is also available on the website.
Aside from next week’s Pride Festival, Fourney-Mills said the organization’s current goal is to find a space to establish a resource hub for the local LGBTQIA+ community — a dream of RCP supporters since the organization was founded.
He added that thanks to numerous fundraising efforts and donations, RCP finally has the financial backing to go into a lease agreement and is now just searching for the right space.
“(The plan is) if we don’t provide the service, we will link you with somebody who does provide the service,” he said. “We want to host AA and NA services, offer testing in our facility for STDs and STIs, work with transgender and questioning individuals and just be that community resource that brings people together, first and foremost, but then also offer resources to help engage and enrich the lives of the community.”