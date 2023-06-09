RCP 2023

From left, drag performers Donna Rhea, Amy Leigh Celestial, Giardia B, Bethadone Clinique, Carmen Gettit and Virginia Thick 100 pose after a performance fundraiser for RCPride in April. 

 Photo provided by William Fourney-Mills

In less than a week, Rutland County Pride’s first ever Pride Festival will make good on its promised theme, “Live Out Loud,” by filling Center Street with activities, entertainment and people, all celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community and Pride Month.

The family friendly event, which is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 17, will close Center Street to traffic and feature over 60 vendors offering food, games, balloons, a vaccine clinic and much more, according to Pride Festival Committee Co-Chair Sam Davis-Boyd.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0