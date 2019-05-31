Rutland County’s legislators expressed surprise that the Democratic majority in the Vermont House and Senate failed to pass legislation on paid family leave and raising the minimum wage, two of the party’s priorities, before the session closed last week.
House lawmakers adjourned May 24, while the Senate didn’t adjourn until May 29, marking the first time in four decades the two chambers adjourned on different days.
“I was very surprised that those two bills did not make it to the finish line,” Rep. Butch Shaw, R-Pittsford, said. However, he added, “I’ve been here long enough to know that you can always suspect the unexpected.”
Rep. Robin Chesnut-Tangerman, P-Middletown Springs, said he was disappointed not to reach consensus.
“I think the House started with a strong family leave bill that the Senate weakened substantially, and the Senate started with a strong minimum wage bill that the House weakened somewhat,” he said. “I was frustrated with the weakening of these bills and very disappointed that we closed without taking them up.”
Rep. William Notte, D-Rutland City, voted for the House bill on paid family leave, which he believes would attract families to Vermont.
“Having this insurance to young parents that they can stay home for the birth of a child, and this assurance for middle-aged workers that they can take time off to care for a parent, I think that makes working in Vermont very attractive,” he said.
However, Notte voted against the minimum wage hike, which he fears would hurt businesses.
Other members of the Rutland delegation voted against both bills. Shaw and Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland, favored Gov. Phil Scott’s proposed opt-in paid family leave plan, and they shared Notte’s concerns about raising the minimum wage.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expect paid family leave and a higher minimum wage to pass the legislature early next session.
With a potential gubernatorial veto looming, legislators said negotiations began to break down during the last week of the session.
“The House sent over the budget and the revenue bills, the two must-pass bills, and the Senate worked on them and sent them to committee, and then the Senate sat on them as leverage on the two other bills,” Chesnut-Tangerman said. “The Senate said there was a deal that the House backed out of on Thursday. I was not aware of that until I read about it in the papers.”
Several members of the Rutland delegation commended Speaker of the House Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, for adjourning when she did.
“I really enjoyed watching our speaker, Mitzi Johnson, assert her leadership,” Peter Fagan, R-Rutland City, said. “We have January through May of next year to get this right. And if we had stayed out there another week it would have spent an extra $250,000 of Vermonters’ money.”
“I really respect the decision that Mitzi Johnson made to call for adjournment of the House. I think that Tim Ashe was using hardball negotiating tactics and he overplayed his hand,” Notte said. “The House and the Senate are meant to be equal partners in the Legislature. If, at the end of the day, this served as a reminder to our friends in the Senate that this is the case, then future sessions will go smoothly. But I really commend the Speaker for drawing her line in the sand and sticking to her guns.”
Johnson agreed with the characterization that she put her foot down.
“The House had moved on its proposals a number of different times to say, ‘If these are your concerns this is where we would be willing to compromise,’ and we weren’t getting that kind of flexibility back,” Johnson said. “I gave one last opportunity to say these are the various things we have talked about and this is what I would be willing to take back to the House and we need an answer quickly, and the deadline passed. So I said, ‘OK, let’s go home and we’ll do this next year.’”
Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe, D/P-Chittenden, said the Senate was minutes away from an agreement when the House adjourned.
“We sent over those bills to give them the chance to concur with them,” he said. “In a very tense, fast-moving situation last Friday, we decided not to adjourn until Wednesday to keep open the possibility that the House would return to finish up those two bills.”
Ashe said it was a shame to push these issues until next year, and he urged people not to reduce the narrative to a disagreement between him and Johnson.
“Whenever the story gets reduced to two people out of 180, it’s a disservice,” he said. “This is not about the Speaker and me, or about House leadership and Senate leadership, it’s about coming to an agreement on two complicated political issues.”
Aside from the failure to pass paid family leave and minimum wage, Ashe and Johnson both said that this was a very productive session, and many in the Rutland delegation felt the drama last week overshadowed other accomplishments, including funding water clean up.
“We found a permanent source of funding for the clean up of our lakes, rivers and streams, and we were able to do that without raising taxes,” Shaw said.
That legislation reallocates a percentage of the rooms and meals tax toward water clean up every year.
Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland, praised the bill for lead testing in schools.
“We are having testing in all schools and day care centers in the state to make sure our kids are protected from lead poisoning,” she said.
The bill requires all schools and child care facilities to complete initial testing before the end of 2020 to determine if the lead in their drinking water exceeds five parts per billion. For schools with high levels of lead in the water, the bill requires they take steps to lower the amount of lead in their water, and offers funding for them to do so.
Hooker and Chesnut-Tangerman highlighted similar achievements including passing new electric vehicle incentives, codifying reproductive rights in state law, taxing e-cigarettes and financial assistance for weatherizing houses.
Hooker also mentioned a bill designed to increase broadband access in rural areas.
“We are finally moving ahead with broadband and expanding broadband access to underserved regions,” she said. “One of the amendments I had that I was pleased with was including microcells for places that don’t have cell service so they can have service and call 911.”
The broadband bill aims to support community-led expansion efforts by offering grants to municipalities and electric companies to increase internet access. Grants will be awarded through a bidding process that will start next year.
Chesnut-Tangerman said he was happy with the plastic bag ban he co-sponsored.
“In four or five years that issue has gone from radical to possible to obvious,” he said.
The bill, which as of Friday awaited the governor’s possible signature, would ban single-use plastic grocery store bags, straws and food containers made of polystyrene, often called styrofoam.
Hooker and Collamore both worked on workforce development programs.
“We’re looking to expand incentives for workers to come and work and live and play in Vermont, and also for remote workers to come and enjoy the quality of life we have here,” Hooker said.
West Rutland Democrat David Potter noted that Vermont state colleges received a funding boost.
“The Vermont state colleges got a $2.5 million increase in their base and $500,000 in one-time funding,” he said. “That’s a big help locally for Castleton (University).”
Shaw and Rep. Bob Helm, R-Fair Haven, also pointed out that the legislature found funds to keep the Salisbury Fish Hatchery open.
In addition to revisiting paid family leave and minimum wage in the next session, legislators expect to see more legislation on the tax and regulation of marijuana. Lawmakers also are keeping their eyes of the Act 250 rewrite in the hopes of protecting businesses and promoting local economic growth.
