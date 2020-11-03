While Rutland’s Senate race was too close to call on Tuesday night, it looked like Rutland Town Select Board Chairman Josh Terenzini was joining the delegation.
Sen. Brian Collamore, R-Rutland County, led the field in the 10-person race for three seats as of 10:45 p.m., at which time the Vermont secretary of state’s website said he had 14,147 votes with 26 of 31 towns reporting in.
Terenzini, a Republican making his first run for a seat in the Legislature, had 13,377 and Sen. Cheryl Hooker, D-Rutland County had 12,566. That seemingly left Hooker, at least, within striking distance of Republican challenger Terry Williams of Poultney, who had 11,105.
“I feel optimistic,” Terenzini said. “I’m pleased with the numbers I’m seeing so far. I think once the final numbers are tallied, I’m going to be fortunate enough to be one of the Rutland County senators.”
Hooker said she was pleased with the numbers and hoped they held.
“It’s certainly been an interesting campaign,” she said.
Williams, a member of the Poultney Select Board, could not be immediately reached for comment.
Collamore praised Terenzini for his strong showing.
“That is incredible for his first time out,” he said. “It’s a big leap (from Select Board to state Senate) and he ran a great campaign.”
Clearly falling short by 10:30 p.m. were the other two members of the Democratic slate — Greg Cox, of West Rutland, with 9,741 and Larry Courcelle, of Mendon, at 7,921.
The race featured four independents, none of whom wound up posing much of a threat to the major-party slates as the Herald went to press Tuesday night.
Brittany Cavacas, a member of the Rutland School Board, led that field at 4,523.
Michael Shank, of Brandon, outspent most of the major-party candidates, making major media buys and advertising heavily online, but that didn’t translate into votes and he trailed at 2,171.
Casey Jennings, of Rutland, did not respond to media inquiries during the campaign, but still managed to come in ahead of Richard Lenchus of Benson, with 969 votes to Lenchus’ 481 as of 10:30 p.m.
Terenzini said if he is victorious, he expects he will need to vacate his Select Board seat. His current term expires in March.
“There’s certainly no way I could do both,” he said. “Before I would announce what my plans are, I need to discuss it with my colleagues on the Select Board out of respect for them and the town. ... I plan on having that discussion next week.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.