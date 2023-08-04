Two Rotary Clubs in Rutland County are preparing to send off a couple of area students who will spend a full year in a different country.
Fair Haven Union High School junior Vivian Ladabouche and Mill River Union High School junior Willa Seo both depart this month for a year-long exchange in Finland and Japan, respectively.
Seo and Ladabouche are two of 11 students participating in the Rotary Youth Exchange study abroad program operated by Eastern States Student exchange — an organization composed of Rotary Clubs in New England and the Mid-Atlantic states.
Ladabouche, who leaves for her journey on Aug. 5, said she’s a bit nervous, but excited to learn about the culture.
“The reason I really started to look into Rotary Exchange at first is because a year ago, I went to Kenya (as) a nonprofit volunteer. I’m hoping that I can see more of the world while I’m in Finland,” she said. “Finland was my top choice. I picked it because I’m really into genealogy, and I have ancestors that are from there.”
According to Wallingford Rotary Club member and Outbound Exchange Student Chair for Rotary District 7870 Barry Griffith, students interested in traveling through Rotary have the option of applying for a year-long program or for a three- to four-week program over the summer.
He added that all applicants to the year-long program must interview with local- and district-level Rotarians and express why they think they should be selected.
“(To do this), you have to be someone who is flexible and has a sense of adventure — those are just a few of the qualities we’re looking for. It’s not easy. It’s a very challenging program, but you get great rewards out of it,” Griffith said.
Upon her arrival in Finland, Ladabouche will enter a six-day intensive language camp before moving in with her host family in Pori, Finland.
Seo leaves for Hitachi, Japan, on Aug. 18 and said her upcoming trip still doesn’t feel real.
She added that she’s been wanting to visit Japan since she was in seventh grade, when her family had planned a trip to the county that was canceled due to the pandemic.
“The real moment when it hit me that I was going wasn’t when I was selected (for this program), but when my country was selected. We had an orientation with all the students selected to go and we had this envelope that someone opened and read our countries to us. When someone read mine, I was so relieved. I actually started crying. That was when it hit me that I was actually selected to do what I’ve wanted to since seventh grade,” Seo said.
Three other Vermont students are also preparing for year-long exchanges this summer, according to Griffith.
Evelyn Johnson, of White River Junction, will be headed to Sweden; Theo Cook, of Norwich, will settle in Switzerland; and Max Bowdoin, who is from Rutland but attends Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester, is sponsored by the Manchester Rotary Club and will spend his year in Belgium.
Griffith added that just this past weekend, the exchange program held a very successful Rebound Reunion barbecue, where students who went abroad last year get together with students preparing to head abroad and talk about their experience.
The Rotary Youth Exchange program will be accepting applications for students interested in traveling next year beginning in September. Griffith suggested that students ask a school guidance counselor for more information on the program and how to apply.
“This (experience) is life changing,” Griffith said. “This exposes you to a different part of the world — a different country, a different culture. It broadens your horizons and teaches you how to look at the world with a different perspective.”
