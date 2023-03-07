Benson
Jerod Glover was elected to a three-year seat on the select board, beating out Jack Helm. Glover received 176 votes and Helm received 104 votes.
Thomas Bartholomew and Linda Swarm Peltier were elected to one-year seats on the select board. They defeated John Hill and Ron Stewart Jr. Swarm Peltier received 205 votes, Bartholomew received 197 votes, Hill received 80 votes and Stewart Jr. received 60 votes.
Article 2, asking voters to approve an expenditure of $433,690 for the General Fund Budget, $278,303 of which shall be raised by taxes, was shot down 64-22.
Another article, asking voters to approve an expenditure of $799,270 for repair and maintenance of town highways, $538,944 of which shall be raised by taxes, was shot down 63-21.
All other articles passed.
Chittenden
Gary Congdon was elected to a three-year seat on the select board, beating out Christie Garofano. Congdon received 138 votes and Garofano received 112 votes.
Article 12, asking voters if they should prohibit the town constable from exercising any law enforcement authority passed 164-78.
A proposal to eliminate the office of constable, otherwise known as Article 13, passed with 154 voting “yes” and 98 voting “no.”
All other articles passed.
Danby
Voters adopted a declaration of inclusion as signed by Gov. Phil Scott in 2021 to condemn discrimination and welcome all people to live freely. It passed 270-115.
All other articles passed.
Middletown Springs
Herb Childress was elected to a three-year seat on the select board, beating out incumbent Neil Russell 158 to 95.
All other articles passed.
Poultney
Sheryl Porrier and Mark Teetor were elected to one-year seats on the select board. They defeated Alex Hilliard. Porrier received 383 votes, Teetor received 266 votes and Hilliard received 177 votes.
All other articles passed.
Proctor
Linda Doty was elected to a two-year seat on the select board, beating out Philip Bennett. Doty received 125 votes and Bennett received 54 votes.
Rutland Town
Town Clerk Kari Clark said all articles passed; however, the town is still waiting on the final totals.
Also not yet confirmed, she added that Abby Bennet seems to have beat out Cristy Lauzon for a two-year seat as school director.
Shrewsbury
Marc Cimonetti was elected for two years of a three-year term, defeating Adrienne Raymond 123 to 116.
All other articles passed.
Tinmouth
All articles and budgets passed.
All officers were unopposed and elected.
Judy Gilmore, the sole newcomer, was elected to a three-year term on the select board.
A total of 131 voters cast ballots, which is estimated to be a bit over 30% of the voter checklist, according to Town clerk Gail Fallar.
Wells
Amanda Weeden was elected to a three-year term as school director, besting Heather L. Thomas 281-139.
All other articles passed.
West Rutland
Voters passed an article to appropriate $200,000 for repaving and sidewalk improvements 205-49.
All other articles passed.
— Sophia Buckley-Clement
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.