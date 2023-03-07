Ready to vote
Danielle Schutt collects her ballot at the West Rutland Town Hall on Town Meeting Day Tuesday.

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

Benson

Jerod Glover was elected to a three-year seat on the select board, beating out Jack Helm. Glover received 176 votes and Helm received 104 votes.

