Five years ago, in their Kansas City home, Lindsey and Braden Etcheson came across an article in the Rutland Herald detailing the upcoming move of Rutland United Methodist Church from its 71 Williams St. location.
The two, who already had been considering moving to Vermont, immediately felt a connection to the 22,000-square-foot building and developed a dream of reopening the space to the community.
This fall, that dream became a reality as ONE Church Rutland officially made its new home at the Williams Street property.
“We are here to help people experience and share the love of God. And we hope to do that by helping people experience the best hour of their week so they can be safe, have fun (and) learn important life skills to better our community,” Lindsey said.
For three-and-a-half years, the location sat empty after the former occupants moved their ministry to 60 Strongs Ave. in January 2018. In addition to safety concerns and aging infrastructure, reasons cited for the move included simply not having a large enough congregation to effectively make use of the space.
Undeterred, the Etchesons have facilitated major renovations to the property since acquiring it in January 2022 and, as of Dec. 4, have reopened nearly half of the space to the community.
ONE Church Rutland is one of six New Hampshire and Vermont locations, called “outposts,” under the ONE Church name.
“It’s called ONE Church for a couple of reasons. We do this thing called Pray for One (in) our congregation, where every day we wake up and go, ‘God, give me one person to share your love with today,’” Braden said. “Another reason (is) because it’s a bunch of different outposts, but we’re one together. We share leadership and resources.”
Big impact
Both Braden and Lindsey have degrees in ministry, and have spent the last 15 years serving churches small and large across the country. With an affinity for small towns, the two fell in love with the idea of “making a really big impact” on a community with needs and opportunity.
“When we were considering what to do, where to go (in Vermont), we did a lot of demographic studies and we kept being led back to Rutland,” Lindsey said. “We started looking at what possible land could be for sale, where could we live, and we found this building that, at that time, was up for sale.”
“The original listing cracks me up, it’s still somewhere, but it (said) something like, ‘Beautiful 1920s Tudor Revival home, but it comes with a giant church,’” Braden said with a chuckle.
Determined to build a future in Vermont, the duo secured a sending organization to help them bring their dream of opening a church in “the least church-state in the country” to reality.
Then the pandemic struck, forcing their original organization to break the partnership.
“We were stranded a bit,” Braden said. “Then, (the former) Manchester Christian Church in New Hampshire wanted to partner with us. They had a heartbeat in the middle of a pandemic to start new churches in small towns.”
Braden said Manchester Christian Church, which eventually became ONE Church Manchester, also fell in love with Rutland.
It wasn’t until a full year after their September 2020 move to Vermont that they visited the property while in their beginning stages of their partnership with ONE Church.
According to Braden, while he and his family were in the process of moving, a local who grew up in the church had purchased the property, hoping to eventually find the right person to take on the massive work of reopening the building as a communal space.
And just like that, the Etchesons closed on the attached house in November 2021, ONE Church closed on the ministry in January 2022 and renovations began.
nside work
In a matter of a few months, the ONE Church Rutland ministry stripped and redesigned the building’s auditorium space, where the congregation has been holding its 10 a.m. Sunday service since opening it on Oct. 23.
Most recently, the Etchesons reopened most of the church’s lower level on Dec. 4, a space dedicated to serving community youth and the church’s youth congregation, which comprises 50% of its membership.
New heating systems have been installed, the elevator was made functional, safety hazards were removed and the remnants of the protected bat colony that once inhabited the building have been safely rehomed — all while still meeting with their congregation in a tent in the parking lot prior to the building’s opening.
All renovations made were fully funded by the fundraising efforts of ONE Church’s other outposts.
“We are so thankful for those people who have helped make this a reality and continue to help us be able to do this,” Lindsey said.
Though the Etchesons have more renovating ahead in rebuilding the main chapel space and other portions of the building, they stressed that the work inside is only a small part of what they hope the space will become.
“As Christians, we’re really into resurrection stories. Resurrection is everywhere. It’s not just one thing that happened a long time ago,” Braden said. “But whatever the resurrection story that was this building, how we resurrected it, we want to see the same thing for the neighborhood.”
— Doing the work
From hosting block parties throughout this past summer, to their recent “Winter Wondertown” family fun event, to dreaming of holding holiday events, movie nights and community celebrations, Braden and Lindsey want ONE Church Rutland to be a place anyone can call home.
And those that already do feel grateful for it.
Amber Reager, ONE Church Rutland’s outpost coordinator, joined over the summer after moving to the area from Boise, Idaho.
“When I checked (Rutland) out, it felt very underserved and under-loved. We want to make a positive impact and I’m glad to have partners to do that,” Reager said. “It’s awesome they’ve come so far.”
Lindsey added that community members have also expressed they are happy to see the building occupied once more.
Steve Tyl, a barber of more than 30 years at the neighboring Henry’s Barber Shop, said he’s seen what the building looked like in its heyday and is looking forward to what ONE Church Rutland has in store.
“I am a Christian man, so we’re all fighting for the same cause. Any church dinner, any positive activity, food shelf, collecting anything, I’m all in. And I’m loving it. They’ve got a great attitude and I’m thrilled having that church filled,” Tyl said.
With their upcoming “Christmas at One” celebrations on Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. and on Dec. 25 at 10 a.m., the Etchesons are hopeful to continue to see new faces walk through the door.
Above all, the duo said they hope ONE Church Rutland will serve as an opportunity to share love, share kindness and build community.
“Our work is not in this building. Our work is loving (our community) out there,” Lindsey said. “We have an opportunity now, more than ever, to realize the social and emotional needs that our community has. And we just want to help alongside them.”
