Closing the gap in the Rutland Creek Path will require closing a gap in its funding.
Organizers are hoping a $303,000 state grant will make up an inflation-driven shortfall in segment three of the path, which will run between Water Street and Meadow Street playground. The Rutland City Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve the application to the Vermont Agency of Transportation Bicycle and Pedestrian Program.
Segments One, Two and Four have been completed and Segment Three, which involves a bridge over the East Creek, will create one continuous path from the end of Earl Street to River Street.
Susan Schreibman, one of the primary organizers of the volunteer-developed and grant-funded pathway, told the Board of Aldermen that they had a funding shortfall after doing design work in 2020 and got more grant funds then. In the interim, Schreibman said, inflation drove costs up further. Bids that came in at $1.6 million and $2 million were rejected.
Schreibman said they shaved off what they could, changing the design of the bridge from a 14-foot width to 12 feet to cut costs by $200,000.
“We did what we could,” she said. “There were a lot of things where we couldn’t reduce costs anymore.”
A bid from Belden Co. that came in April at $1,393,960 was awarded by the board. Organizer Paul Gallo said that was the low bid and the next lowest was $400,000 more. With contingency and associated utility work not covered by the Belden Contract, Shreibman said they needed at total of $1.7 million and had $1.4 million in hand.
The path was conceived in 2006. Organizers broke ground on the first segment in 2012. The first two segments of the path run from the end of Earl Street to West Street. Segment Four, which was completed in 2019, connects Meadow Street Playground to River Street. The fifth and final segment will continue on to the former College of St. Joseph campus and the Rutland Recreation Community Center. Original plans called for the path to progress linearly, but were then changed to saving the third and middle segment for last because of the anticipated difficulty of funding the bridge, and then were again changed when permitting and other issues made the completion of segment five more difficult.
