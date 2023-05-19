Creek path May 2023
The Rutland Creek Path is seen here on Wednesday. Organizers hope a new grant will close a major funding gap needed to complete the next segment of the project.

Closing the gap in the Rutland Creek Path will require closing a gap in its funding.

Organizers are hoping a $303,000 state grant will make up an inflation-driven shortfall in segment three of the path, which will run between Water Street and Meadow Street playground. The Rutland City Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday to approve the application to the Vermont Agency of Transportation Bicycle and Pedestrian Program.

