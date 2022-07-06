The city’s education tax rate is going down.
The Rutland City homestead property tax rate for fiscal year 2023 will decrease by 7 cents — from $1.64 to $1.57 per $100 of property value — according to the Vermont Department of Taxes.
The non-homestead tax rate is also down 7 cents, from $1.72 to $1.65.
The city’s residential tax rate is set each July by the Board of Aldermen based on the sum of the homestead tax rate, which is set by the state but based on the city school district’s annual budget; and the municipal tax rate, which is set by the city.
The non-residential rate, which is similarly calculated, is based on the sum of the city’s municipal tax rate and the non-homestead rate, which is set by the state based on budgets submitted by all Vermont school districts.
In March, city voters approved a Rutland City Public Schools $61.6 million expenditure budget for fiscal year 2023, up from $58 million in 2022.
Education spending per equalized pupil is $18,624, up 7.4% over the current year, and just above the forecasted state average of $18,023.
Mayor David Allaire shared the news with the Board of Alderman Tuesday evening at its regular meeting.
Speaking Wednesday, Allaire said he was pleased with the lower rate but added he’d like to see some long-term stability moving forward.
“I’m not sure if that’s going to happen, but at least we can get some relief this year,” he said.
Allaire said he hoped the municipal tax rate, which the city will be setting in the next couple weeks, would remain level or possibly decrease.
“The taxpayers of the City of Rutland should be seeing some property tax relief this year, and that is very good news,” he said.
Ted Plemenos, finance manager at RCPS, said the lower rate is due to a $90 million surplus in the Education Fund — a portion of which lawmakers used to boost the state tax yield $13,314, a notable increase from recent years, which resulted in lower tax rates in cities and towns across the state.
He said the impact of the yield helped to offset expenses reflected in average per-pupil costs that otherwise would have driven the tax rate up.
Expenditures driving the budget up by around $2.4 million include teacher pay increases, as well as rising fuel, utility and food costs.
The city’s common level of appraisal, or CLA, which has dropped from 95.9% in fiscal year 2021 to 88.65% in 2023 is another factor being offset by the favorable yield.
The CLA is a metric used by the state to equalize education property tax rates. A lower CLA translates to a higher tax rate.
Plemenos cautioned, however, the surplus was a one-time benefit and tax rates would likely return to previous levels or increase in coming years. With that in mind, he said the district is already exploring ways to contain costs.
“Even though the official budget process for (fiscal year) ’24 hasn’t started yet, we’re already thinking about ways, options and opportunities to find offset some costs that we already know are going to increase this coming year and the following year,” he said.
In addition to expected increases in fuel, food and employee health insurance costs, he noted teachers and educational support professionals — almost 80% of all district employees — have negotiated a 3.5% salary increase in fiscal years 2023 and 2024.
“It’s going to be another challenging budget year, that is for sure,” he said.
But while tax rates may tick up again next year, Plemenos said the city may see relief from an update to the state’s education funding formula in coming years.
Last month, Gov. Phil Scott signed into law Act 127 (S.287), which will revise the pupil weights used to calculate education spending. The new weights are expected to result in lower tax rates and more resources for underserved communities, like Rutland City. Implementation of the new formula is not slated to begin until fiscal year 2025.
Alderwoman Sharon Davis said Wednesday that while she was “thrilled” to see a 7-cent dip in the tax rate, she noted the benefit came from the Education Fund surplus, not locally.
She said she is often frustrated by the size of the city school budgets and would prefer to see more local control over costs.
Davis added, however, she has appreciated Plemenos’ willingness to walk the Aldermen through the budget process to show where the district and the Board of School Commissioners, which drafts the school budget, have tried to contain costs.
“I think it’s a good dialogue to see that both the board (of Aldermen) and the school (district) are trying to deliver services, but at the best rate possible for the taxpayers,” she said.
jim.sabataso @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.