November left Vermont with several commercial vehicle crashes in its wake, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
According to the DMV, which investigates all commercial motor vehicle crashes now, on Tuesday, on Route 22A in Orwell, a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Mark Jackson, 53, of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was heading south when it went off the road and hit a tree. The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. The vehicle, owned by Import Transportation Inc. was totaled and removed by a heavy wrecker. No tickets were issued but the crash remains under investigation.
That wasn’t the only big truck crash on Tuesday. On Route 103 in Wallingford, at 1:56 p.m., a 2022 Western Star log truck driven by Anthony Kurjiaka, 54, of Londonderry, rolled over, losing its load of logs. No injuries were reported. The crash occurred near Village Street in East Wallingford, according to the DMV. The vehicle is owned by TK Trucking Inc, which is owned by Kurjiaka. Local fire and rescue services assisted.
According to the DMV, an inspection of the vehicle determined that there was a mechanical failure with the suspension, causing it to tip over. The road was closed and reopened at 5:04 p.m.
On Wednesday, on Route 4 in West Rutland, the DMV investigated a crash that occurred at 11:15 a.m., when a tractor-trailer jackknifed and hit some guardrails. No one was injured. The vehicle was driven by Nolin Turcotte, 65, of Queensbury, New York. According to the DMV, he was heading west on Route 4 when he began sneezing, causing him to lose control of the vehicle. Turcotte was issued a civil ticket for “violation of Title 23 VSA 1038, Driving on roadways laned for traffic.”
