November left Vermont with several commercial vehicle crashes in its wake, according to the Department of Motor Vehicles.

According to the DMV, which investigates all commercial motor vehicle crashes now, on Tuesday, on Route 22A in Orwell, a 2012 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Mark Jackson, 53, of Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was heading south when it went off the road and hit a tree. The crash occurred at 4:40 a.m. Minor injuries were reported. The vehicle, owned by Import Transportation Inc. was totaled and removed by a heavy wrecker. No tickets were issued but the crash remains under investigation.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.