The Rutland Town Fire District #1 has voted to be absorbed by West Rutland.
The vote was Thursday with 39 saying “yes” and five saying “no,” according to Howard Burgess, chair of the Rutland Town Fire District #1 Prudential Committee.
There are 160 registered voters in the district.
The Town of West Rutland now has to vote for the merger to begin taking place.
West Rutland Town Manager Mary Ann Goulette stated in an email Friday that she will report the result of the district vote to the select board on Monday, and from there it will decide what the next steps are to be on the town side of things.
Goulette stated that West Rutland is hoping to have a vote this summer on a bond for a road project, and the fire district merger can be voted upon then.
Burgess said earlier this week that the Prudential Committee has been recommending that its voters opt to have the system taken over by West Rutland. He said the system is aging and in need of many costly capital improvements, which won’t be a factor if it’s connected to the West Rutland system. The district and town already have linked sewer systems and a water main to Central Rutland already exists. Connecting them would require little more than a new pressure reducing valve.
The fire district has 25 fire hydrants and 111 connections, serving about 400 people.
— Staff report
