A recent fund drive to benefit the Rutland Community Cupboard exceeded its goal and set a new record.
The Green Mountain Power Fill the Cupboard Challenge set a goal in January of raising $35,000 but collected more than $36,500 for the community cupboard. Local businesses, religious organizations, groups and families made donations ranging from $10 to $3,500 and established a new record of $36,584.
In a statement, Rebekah Stephens, executive director of the cupboard, called the support “humbling and beautiful.”
“We have been inundated with requests for help in recent months, and for the past six weeks, flooded with checks and online donations. The community has filled our coffers, allowing us to help more people,” she said.
The Fill the Cupboard Challenge evolved from a traditional food drive during the pandemic, going digital in 2020 for safety reasons. Instead of food, organizers asked for cash donations.
In 2020, the goal was $25,000.
Terry Jarrosak, who retired last year after more than 40 years on-air as Terry Jaye on WJJR, worked with Green Mountain Power to raise awareness as he has for other causes like the Stuff-a-Bus campaign.
“Because the cupboard can buy food through the Vermont Food Bank at wholesale prices or below, it’s as if the community has donated $150,000 in food,” Jarrosak said in a statement.
In January, Stephens said the food shelf had been serving 550 to 600 families a month for some time but in the last year, staff were seeing an average of 50 to 55 new families a month.
“There is incredible need, and (the money from this year’s drive) will help significantly to provide food to so many people,” Stephens said.
Steve Costello, a vice president at Green Mountain Power, called the community response “inspiring” and noted the residents of the Greater Rutland area “step up time and time again to help neighbors in need.”
Donations can still be made to support the Rutland Community Cupboard by sending a check to 65 River St., Rutland, VT 05701, or online at rutlandcommunitycupboard.org
The hours of operation for the cupboard are Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.