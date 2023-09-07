National Literacy Month came at a perfect time this year for Rutland Free Library and its Imagination Library, as they celebrate the distribution of over 10,000 books to local children during the past 3½ years.
An affiliate of Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an international program that gifts books to children up to age 5, RFL’s program organizes the distribution of age-appropriate reading materials to children in Rutland City, Rutland Town, Ira, Mendon and Tinmouth.
Officially founded in February 2021, RFL Imagination Library contributor Joan Gamble said she is incredibly excited about the achievement, adding that through the past month alone, the library has mailed 421 books to different kids across the five towns.
“When we started the program, it was COVID, so it was really hard to reach out to families directly. So, we reached out to all organizations in the area that work with children and families (and) especially children who are at risk,” Gamble said. “We partner with the Parent Child Center, Head Start, Child Protective Services, Department for Children and Families, but also all the day cares in the area, the birthing center (and) pediatrics.”
Gamble said the program has grown rapidly since its founding, adding that those at RFL’s Imagination Library have also made it their mission to address a gap in the program’s offerings — availability to families experiencing homelessness.
In response, Gamble said the program decided in late 2021 to pay to get books shipped to RFL that are returned when families have a change of address. Once it is clear the books will not be claimed by their intended recipients, books are donated to Rutland’s Homeless Prevention Center.
“It’s so nice to be able to give kids, who in some cases have been through a lot, a really quality, new book,” Homeless Prevention Center Executive Director Angus Chaney said.
Chaney said that the center serves a lot of families with children younger than 6 through its family supportive housing program.
Housed in the same building as the family supportive housing program, Chaney said that the books have their own shelf and reading area. He added that kids can sit in the quiet space, feel welcome and then take a book with them when it’s time to leave.
And like the volunteers with the Imagination Library, Chaney said he hopes this program helps build lifelong readers.
“The other thing we want to do is bridge this to how we can connect people in family supportive housing who might be homeless and have young kids with the library as a resource,” Chaney said. “People think about reading as an escape, and it’s understandable. Books get people through challenging times. Of all the escapes out there, I can’t think of a healthier one to indulge in than learning to read.”
Roughly 150 books have been donated to the center since the partnership began, and both Chaney and Gamble said they look forward to seeing the program grow.
“We at the Dollywood Foundation really, really appreciate everything that they’re doing in Rutland, Vermont. As Dolly says, ‘You can never get enough books into enough children’s hands,’” Dollywood Foundation Regional Director Lauren Wirt said in a Thursday afternoon voicemail.
Those interested in volunteering with RFL’s Imagination Library can reach out by email to imagine@rutlandfree.org. Gamble said that financial donations to the program are also always welcome. Checks can be made out directly to the library with a note identifying the donation as meant for the Imagination Library.
Families from the five towns interested in signing up for the Imagination Library can visit rutlandfree.org/imagine online.
“(Dolly’s) belief is that reading really helps expand children’s horizons. It helps them to dream big and see the opportunities of what could happen in their life that they might not be able to see on their own,” Gamble said. “(This program) serves all children.”