Imagination Library

Rutland Free Library Imagination Library subscribers Will and Scarlett Romeo read some of the books they received from the program together on a chair.

National Literacy Month came at a perfect time this year for Rutland Free Library and its Imagination Library, as they celebrate the distribution of over 10,000 books to local children during the past 3½ years.

An affiliate of Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an international program that gifts books to children up to age 5, RFL’s program organizes the distribution of age-appropriate reading materials to children in Rutland City, Rutland Town, Ira, Mendon and Tinmouth.

