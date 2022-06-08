For its approaching fundraiser, Rutland Free Library drew inspiration from its founder: Julia Dorr.
On Saturday, the library will host the “Dorr Slam,” a Victorian-era twist on the poetry slam featuring selected readings of Dorr’s works.
The event marks the first fundraiser since the onset of the pandemic, according to Library Director Randal Smathers.
He said a smaller, modest event felt more appropriate right now than the extravagant Tables of Content fundraiser the organization has held in the past.
“It’s really been kind of a balancing act of deciding when we had enough volunteer energy and manpower to get something started, and when it would be safe for the public,” he said. “It was just not the right time to try to sit 125 people down in this room and feed them a three-course dinner.”
Smathers said he was comfortable holding something now, noting a new air filtration system in the Fox room, where the event will be held, which was purchased using federal pandemic relief funds, as well as declining cases of COVID-19 in the county.
“It does feel like it’s safe, and it’s a good time,” he said.
The event will feature light refreshments, beer and wine, and chances to win “Dorr prizes” from downtown businesses, including Wild Kind Toys, Phoenix Books, GreenSpell Plant Shop, Speakeasy Café and Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum.
An antique Victrola and collection of records will also be raffled off, said Smathers.
In between prize giveaways, local actor Lyss Eaton will play the part of Dorr, reciting poems while dressed in full Victorian regalia.
Saturday will also see the release of a new collection of Dorr’s poems, titled “To the Bending Sky,” curated by local poet Bianca Amira Zanella and library trustee William Notte.
“She was a very good poet,” said Smathers. “It’s kind of fun seeing her life’s work, her poetry, brought back and republished and put back into the public eye again.”
Copies of the book will be available for purchase at local bookstores, including Phoenix Books in Rutland, with proceeds going to the library.
Trustee Jennifer Bagley said the fundraiser is a chance to give back to the library, whose staff worked to safely serve the community throughout the pandemic by providing services like curbside pickup and virtual storytimes for kids.
“The library has been a lifeline during this whole time, yet it wasn’t able to raise money because of COVID,” she said, calling the staff’s efforts “heroic.”
Bagley said she has been contemplating Dorr’s legacy since a sculpture of Dorr was installed in front of the library last year.
A published poet and philanthropist, Dorr ran in the same circles as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Henry Wadsworth Longfellow and other notable New England poets, many of whom she hosted at her Rutland home.
She founded the Rutland Free Library in 1886.
Bagley noted the important role women played in the establishing libraries in America.
“Women like Julia Dorr, women like Nell Grimm Fox, they are our founding mothers,” she said.
Smathers added public libraries that served all people came about in response to the subscription-based libraries of the day that only served the wealthy.
“Julia was really the spearhead of (the) free public library,” he said.
Smathers said this weekend also marks the library’s first indoor book sale in two years. The sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the basement.
“It does feel like things are starting to open back up, and we hope people take advantage,” he said.
Rutland Free Library’s “Dorr Slam” will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are $75 each or $130 for a pair, and include light refreshments, a custom tote bag and a copy of Dorr’s book of poems. Call the library at 802-773-1860 to reserve tickets.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.