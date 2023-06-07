RFL summer 2023
Buy Now

Kids use vortex cannons made during a program with The MINT at the Rutland Free Library last summer. The MINT will return to RFL again this summer to host a program every Friday afternoon in July.

 Photo provided by Amanda Münch

The Rutland Free Library is looking forward to bringing the community “All Together Now” for a block party this Saturday, celebrating the kickoff of its summer reading program.

According to RFL Children Services Librarian Amanda Münch, the library’s summer reading program is hosted in conjunction with the Collaborative Summer Library Program, and this year’s theme is “All Together Now.”

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0