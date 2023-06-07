The Rutland Free Library is looking forward to bringing the community “All Together Now” for a block party this Saturday, celebrating the kickoff of its summer reading program.
According to RFL Children Services Librarian Amanda Münch, the library’s summer reading program is hosted in conjunction with the Collaborative Summer Library Program, and this year’s theme is “All Together Now.”
She added that the party, which is the first the library has held for this particular occasion, will be one of many community events and programs in line with this year’s summer reading theme.
“So many of our partners that we love to spend time with are going to come and help us celebrate reading, literacy, being able to share that with each other and having fun. It’s going to be great,” Münch said. “Of course, the main focus will be summer reading signups. We’ll be there with some extra goodies for anyone who signs up on Saturday, but signups happen all summer long.”
Beginning at 11 a.m. this Saturday, guest author Matt Forrest Esenwine will host a story time and craft session in the library’s Fox Room. According to Münch, the first 10 kids in the door will receive a free copy of one of his books.
The block party will begin at noon on RFL’s lawn and will feature Phoenix Books, The MINT, Wonderfeet Kids’ Museum, Green Mountain Music, and many more community partners offering games, giveaways and other activities.
For kids interested in signing up for the summer reading program, Münch said participants will pledge to read a certain number of books or magazines and will get bingo sheets asking them to complete tasks, like reading a book in a silly voice or reading to a stuffed animal.
At the end of the summer, completed bingo cards will be entered into a drawing with which participants can win gift cards to local businesses and other prizes.
“They also get a packet which includes a sheet to enable tracking of what they read if they want to, but for us, it’s more about the experience of reading and literacy. We want to grow that love and not necessarily make it a checklist,” Münch said.
Helen Gassenheimer, owner of Green Mountain Music and frequent host of library programs, said she loves the idea of the block party and is excited to meet other people who help to “sustain creative living in the community.”
“The library was my happiest of happy places in my childhood — and still is,” she said. “My son is about to turn 6, and we always love to do summer reading. As a parent, it is extremely important to me and such a sweet spot in my heart because it was something I lived for as a child.”
In addition to this week’s block party, Münch said to be on the lookout for an increase in general library programming.
She said for just about every week throughout this summer, the library has seven or more programs for a mix of age ranges scheduled.
“We’re (focusing) on being at as many community events as possible and, again, making sure everybody has something to look forward to throughout the week,” Münch said.