Rutlanders took a trip into deep space and glimpsed the beginnings of the universe on Tuesday.
Rutland Free Library was one of about a dozen sites around the world to host a watch party during which NASA released the first images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Tom Estill, of Rutland, a NASA Solar System Ambassador and former aerospace education specialist at the Goddard Space Flight Center, was joined by about 25 people of all ages in the library’s Fox Room for the party.
Launched into space last year, the Webb telescope is the culmination of almost 25 years of work using state-of-the-art technology to create the largest, most powerful space observatory in history, which will allow scientists to study the cosmos in greater detail than ever before.
“This telescope will allow scientists and engineers to see beyond what the Hubble telescope was able to see,” said Estill. “It’s going to be able to see farther out in outer space, further back in time in outer space, somewhere close to 13½ billion years ago — very close to when they think our universe started.”
Positioned about one million miles from Earth, the telescope’s infrared camera will capture high-resolution photos scientists will use to study planets, stars and other celestial bodies within our solar system and beyond. Along the way, they will examine starlight to learn about planetary atmospheres and planets in habitable zones that might be similar to Earth.
The watch party featured a live webcast featuring NASA officials, as well as scientists and astronomers from the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency.
During the hour-long presentation, NASA unveiled several of the first images captured by Webb, including a photograph of a deep field cluster of stars and galaxies from 4 billion years ago, an exoplanet about 1,000 light years away, a quintet of colliding galaxies about 300 million light years away, a dying star, and a view of the nearby Carina Nebula where stars are being born.
Estill offered some perspective on how much of the universe the images had captured, stating, “Take a little grain of sand, hold it at arm’s length, that’s the region of sky the picture was taken from.”
Ardin Mullaney, 7, of Clarendon, sat at a table coloring in a picture of the Webb telescope after the webcast, while other children tried out homemade stomp rockets nearby.
Mullaney, who attended the party with his grandfather, sported a NASA T-shirt and a baseball cap.
“I do like space a lot,” he said. “I loved the images.”
Estill said the telescope was a major leap forward for understanding the cosmos.
“It represents a new way to look at our universe,” he said. “They’re going to be learning so many new things, especially about the early universe and star formation. It’s going to be at a level people have never seen before.”
More philosophically, Estill said the Webb mission represented “the best of humanity.”
“I look at what’s going on around the world and our country, too, and I think this type of thing shows … what humans are capable of doing at their best,” he said. “And it gives me hope that we’ll see a brighter light ahead of us.”
Visit nasa.gov/webbfirstimages to view images from the Webb telescope.
jim.sabataso
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.