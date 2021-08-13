If you're a kid in need of a bike, the Rutland Free Library's got you covered.
Earlier this week, RFL rolled out its STEAMRollers program, in partnership the Rutland MINT makerspace.
The STEAMRoller name is derived from the STEAM acronym — Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math — which is a nod to the type of services the MINT provides.
The MINT, on Quality Lane in Rutland, is a shared workshop space open to the community that features a wide variety of tools available to hobbyists, DIY enthusiasts, educators, students and entrepreneurs.
This summer, MINT has offered a variety of youth programming made possible through a Summer Matters for All grant administered by South Burlington-based nonprofit Vermont Afterschool.
The STEAMRollers grew out of one such program, according to MINT Operations Director Morgan Over.
Over, who is also a bicycle mechanic, said she and a group of five local teens worked together to repair and paint the bikes at one of the MINT's weekly summer workshops.
She said she got the idea to partner with the city library from a similar bike lending program at Castleton Free Library.
In total, Over and her team refurbished seven children's bikes of various sizes, which are now available to borrow at RFL.
Over said the project holds personal significance for her.
“When I was in that age bracket, I was in a very large family, and we didn't all get bicycles whenever we wanted. So I ended up, with my grandfather, fixing up bicycles for my sisters and myself,” she said, adding that the program was her way getting bikes to local kids.
“Anything to get the kids on the bicycles,” Over said.
RFL Director Randal Smathers said checking out a bike is as easy as checking out a book.
“If you've got a library card, you can borrow a bike,” he said, noting that parents will need to provide a signature on the first loan.
Library cards are available at no cost to anyone living or attending school in Rutland City, Rutland Town, Mendon, Tinmouth and Ira.
Kids will be able to check out bikes for up to four days.
Helmets are included with the loans made possible with a donation by Partners for Prevention.
“This is an awesome partnership that we are very excited to support,” said Kaitlyn Gawet, a coordinator at Partners for Prevention. “We love finding creative ways to get both kids and adults outside and active as an alternative to substance use.”
Smathers said the bikes, which are currently lined up on a pair of racks outside the library, are ready to roll.
“They're here to be used, and we've got them out where kids can see them.”
While a bike may seem an unlikely item to find at a library, it's far from the unlikeliest.
In recent years, libraries around the state have expanded beyond books and DVDs to offer a wide variety of nontraditional items.
The family-focused magazine Kids VT offers a sampling of what some libraries offer.
Jericho Town Library's "Library of Things" includes a food dehydrator, a canning kit, a sewing machine and a juggling kit. Jericho also has a seed library on site.
Members of Lincoln Library can check out snowshoes or tennis rackets, depending on the season.
Garden tools can be found at Winooski Memorial Library.
St. Albans Free Library offers binoculars, a telescope, a microscope, a GoPro camera, dumbbells and a Dutch oven.
At Quechee Library, patrons can check out an entire set of dinner and dessert plates, as well as folding tables and chairs for their next dinner party.
Fletcher Free Library in Burlington devotes an entire section of its website to its extensive collection of nontraditional items, which includes a garment steamer, power tools, a bicycle pump, novelty cake pans, bongos, a pasta machine, a metal detector, a ukulele, board games, bocce and croquet sets, and even neckties.
“We are a little bit behind the curve by the standard of Vermont libraries in terms of nontraditional items,” admitted Smathers, who said RFL has loaned snowshoes in recent years, as well as a moisture detector for firewood.
The library also currently offers Chromebooks for use on campus, he said, thanks to a grant from the Vermont Community Foundation.
Smathers noted layout of the library's current space makes it difficult to efficiently store and access nontraditional items.
“It's one of the reasons that we're, maybe, not lending as many nontraditional items as some other libraries,” he said.
Smathers sees the STEAMRollers as a step in the nontraditional direction that will get people thinking about what else they might find at their local library.
“(We're) just trying to expand beyond our four walls a little bit,” he said.
Looking beyond Rutland, Over said she is considering pitching the program to other area libraries.
She added that the MINT has a fully stocked bike shop available to its members.
“If people are tinkering on their own bikes, they have a place here to do that,” she said.
