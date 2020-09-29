The Rutland Garden Club has had a fertile year.
The organization's work downtown has won it recognition from the National Garden Club. Zip Barnard, the club's "media volunteer," said the National Garden Club Award goes to one organization each year, and this year it came to Rutland.
"We chose different flowers for their durability, the color and the combination of thriller and spiller displays," Barnard said. "The colors that are brought in are the thrillers. ... The spillers are the flowers that drop over the sides. ... I usually think they look great every year, but the colors were striking this year and keeping them watered was a challenge in this environment we had this year."
The club was honored by the Federated Garden Clubs of Vermont for its "garden therapy" program.
"We go to the Meadows every year, and we work with them to create either a planting - a bulb and a planter they can have in their room - or work with manufactured botanicals," Barnard said.
The club's members are typically joined by students from either Christ the King School or the Boys & Girls Club.
"It is therapy for (the residents) to have that interaction every years," Barnard said. "This year, because of COVID, we couldn't get all the participation with kids we normally do."
The club has about 65 active members and 20 associate members. In addition to the downtown plantings, which are assembled by the club and placed downtown by the Rutland Recreation and Parks Department, the club attends to numerous parks around the city and does the planting in the window boxes funded by individual downtown businesses. With autumn setting in, Barnard said the club will begin emptying the window boxes and cutting pine boughs for winter decorations.
"Their work is beautiful and when we have a project that entails gardening, even if they're not the people who do it for us, I definitely turn to them for guidance," said Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters. "It's such a joy to meet with the group that makes Rutland beautiful and makes our job a lot easier."
Barnard said the club has entered such competitions before and this is the first win in living memory.
"We always try to excel," she said. "Hopefully next year we can do a flower show again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.