The Rutland Hannaford has issued a recall for certain packages of 91% lean Angus beef.
The recall is local to the Rutland store and only applies to packages with a sell-by date of July 20 and a use/freeze-by date of July 22. A statement from Hannaford said these packages may contain metal fragments and should not be consumed.
Hannaford said customers may return the packages for a full refund.
