The Spartan Arena scoreboards read 20-23 Thursday evening in celebration of the commencement ceremony for Rutland High School’s graduating class.

Principal Greg Schillinger gave opening remarks, sharing with the audience a recent moment he had while listening to music in the car with his son — one of the 184 graduates this year.

sophia.buckley-clement@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0