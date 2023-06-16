The Spartan Arena scoreboards read 20-23 Thursday evening in celebration of the commencement ceremony for Rutland High School’s graduating class.
Principal Greg Schillinger gave opening remarks, sharing with the audience a recent moment he had while listening to music in the car with his son — one of the 184 graduates this year.
“I started to think, what do the popular songwriters have to tell us as we send these young people out into the world. As I sat and listened to the music that my son had chosen, I thought to myself, ‘This is a really bad idea,’” Schillinger said with a laugh. “(So,) I thought, ‘I know what I’ll do, I’ll start with the music of the Class of 1973. Good quality music, much better, cleaner, wholesome stuff.’ The number one song of that era was by Marvin Gaye — ‘Let’s Get it On.’”
After audience laughter subsided, Schillinger gave advice to the Class of 2023 in the form of some other popular songs from over the years.
Referencing Kris Kristofferson’s 1972 song “Why Me,” he told graduates that the best thank you for positive experiences is to show someone else the way.
Quoting Andrew Gold’s 1978 hit "Thank You for Being a Friend," he advised that there are thousands younger than the Class of 2023 that will need a helping hand.
Finally, using Alicia Keys’ 2020 song "Good Job," he told graduates to remember that they matter whenever they feel unsure in the world.
Senior class honor speaker Laura Solimano compared her advice to graduates to the lessons she’s learned from her family’s tradition of Sunday night pizza making.
"This tradition taught me to embrace uncertainty and be more flexible," Solimano said. “Life, much like cooking, doesn’t come with a one-size-fits-all guide.”
She added that no matter how much you love a recipe, remember to share it with others and keep in mind that life, like pizza making, isn’t an exact science.
“I often think of life as a one-way formula — add one cup of good grades, two tablespoons of extracurricular activities, one teaspoon of mind-numbing conformity, add a pinch of lack of sleep, bake at 365 degrees for 12 years and there you have it, the quintessential picture of success,” Solimano said. “The reality is, if we follow this recipe, we’ll end up with a world full of cookie-cutter people living boring, cookie-cutter lives.”
This year’s commencement speaker was 2016 RHS graduate Chloe Levins, a biathlete who has competed in six Junior World Championship competitions, the 2016 Youth Olympic Games, two World Championship competitions as a senior biathlete, and was considered the second alternate for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
But rather than speaking to graduates about her many accolades, Levins discussed her recent battle with long COVID, being forced into medical leave for the entire 2021 to 2022 World Cup and Olympic tour and how she had to reframe her mindset to make a comeback this past winter.
“I was livid, but still able to see two clear options. The obvious one was to shut down, but the other was to grow,” Levins said. “I chose to be like water — to be flexible, but enduring ... I chose to believe that this obstacle would shape me into a stronger competitor, a better teammate and a more grounded person if I could find a way through it.”
She asked graduates to remember to be flexible, do their best to be kind and acknowledge that success is not measured solely by wealth or accolades, but also by the lives one touches.
Other speakers at Thursday’s ceremony included senior class honor speaker Kylee Niering, Rutland City Board of School Commissioners Clerk Marybeth Lennox-Levins and Rutland City Public School Superintendent Bill Olsen, who awarded golden diplomas to the Class of 1973 in honor of its 50th anniversary.
“Now before I forget and the evening gets too late, I want you, the graduating class, to pull out your phones and mark your calendars. ... June 17, 2073, you, the Class of 2023, are invited to join the graduating seniors for your 50-year, Golden Diploma ceremony.” Schillinger said. “As Taylor Swift would say, ‘When you find everything you’ve looked for, I hope your love leads you back to my door. But if it doesn’t, stay beautiful.’”