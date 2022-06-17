Rutland High School Class said farewell to the class of 2022 on Thursday evening.
Principal Greg Schillinger welcomed family and friends to Spartan Arena in Rutland Town as he celebrated the 186 graduates in remarks that drew parallels between the high school’s inaugural graduating class of 1858 and the current one, noting that both faced and overcame unexpected adversity.
He said within two years of graduating, the Class of 1858’s lives were upended by the Civil War.
“They didn't see it coming at the time, but it happened anyway,” he said. “Now that class, the class of 1858, they persevered and they endured hardship and they went on to do great things. Collectively, they put one foot in front of the other, they moved forward and they thrived.”
The Class of 2022, he said, also faced the unexpected when the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring of their sophomore year.
“You endured the challenges of the pandemic by putting one foot in front of the other, and you completed your education under difficult circumstances. That belongs to you,” he said. “You, this class, had a high school experience that was unlike any in the last 100 years. You overcame adversity. And here's the part I hope you most remember: You overcame that adversity and you are better for it.”
Sophie Anderson was one of two graduates to address her class on Thursday. In her speech, she told her fellow classmates that she has drawn inspiration from their collective passion.
“It exudes from each and every one of us and is almost palpable,” she said.
She urged them to keep nurturing the passion they cultivated together and carry it with them as they head into the future.
“We made our passion tangible. And that is what makes this class so special,” she said.
The second student speaker, senior class president Isabella LaFemina, offered five “rules for success” for entering the real world that she learned over her time at RHS.
First, “Always set multiple alarms.”
“Life is too short to sleep through it all,” she said. “You have to set goals in order to move closer to your destiny. It may seem tedious, but all you have to do is take it one alarm at a time.”
Second, “Send thank-you cards.”
“It's important to communicate your appreciation to those who have helped you move closer to your goals,” she said.
Third, “Floss once a day.”
“You have to make time for yourself because you are the only you you'll ever get,” said LaFemina. “Whether it be music, sports or exercising, make it a daily habit and set time aside.”
Fourth, “You aren't going to know what it’s like until you try it.”
“It's important to measure with your heart and use your gut to make the right decisions,” she said. “Add your own spice to everything you do. And remember, it's OK to mess up — this is where you learn the most.”
Fifth, “Don’t follow Google Maps.”
“Maybe your path will change along the way but, no matter what, choose the journey that makes your soul happy,” she said. “Don't worry what anyone else thinks.”
LaFemina concluded with a message of kindness, stating, “Don't forget to be kind to as many people as you can because you never know what might change someone's life, including yours.”
Commencement speaker Dr. Jonathan Reynolds, vice president of clinical services at Rutland Regional Medical Center and member of the RHS Class of 2002, offered graduates two pieces of advice: embrace change and be consistent.
“Change is inevitable, and you must embrace it,” he said. “The path that you think you're embarking on after RHS will likely not be the path that you end up on five years from now. The exciting part is that you'll end up doing things and accomplishing things you can't even imagine right now.”
Reynolds said the Class of 2022 has an advantage in navigating change and uncertainty after living and learning through the pandemic.
“The experience over the past two years have made you stronger than you might realize,” he said. “Your resiliency and the ability to adapt, pivot and do things differently will serve you well.”
He said being able to adapt to change was essential in his job at RRMC over the past two years.
“Change was a constant. And through the challenges, we learned new skills and abilities that made us a stronger hospital through a stronger group of united individuals,” he said.
Reynolds cited consistency as another valuable trait to possess.
“Being consistent ignites your path to success,” he said. “It means showing up and working hard every day, being present and always doing your best, constantly improving, learning, developing and achieving personal growth, while working with others to do your part for the greater good.”
Prior to awarding graduates their diplomas, Alison Notte, president of the Rutland City Board of School Commissioners, told the Class of 2022 they were “sitting on the precipice of change.”
“This community has provided you with a solid foundation to grow on. What the next layer is is up to you,” she said. “There will be successes and failures, wins and losses, ups and downs. Your journey lies ahead. I hope you will all stay curious, drive yourselves to keep learning and, wherever your life takes you, learn to enjoy the ride.”
