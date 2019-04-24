The Howe Center Campus for Rutland High School will soon be no more, but only because it will no longer be at the Howe Center in Rutland after the School Board's vote to approve negotiations to move the campus into the space currently occupied by the 77 Gallery at 77 Grove St.
“It has great light and windows all the way up to the ceiling,” said RHS associate principal Greg Schillinger. “It has great open spaces for students to work in. ... The entrance is very welcoming. It's a very well-lit, positive, professional space.”
The space, owned by MKF properties, currently houses the artwork of 62 artists and is the site for an artist-in-residence program facilitated by former Castleton University professor Bill Ramage, who said the gallery had planned to remain in the space indefinitely.
“Surely more than the next academic year,” Ramage said of his intended stay at 77 Grove St. “The (arts) program would just have to cease to be.”
“I'm really pleased, excited to be partnering with RPS,” said Mark Foley Jr. “We haven't finalized the floor plan, I'm assuming there will be some modifications.”
Schillinger said it was when Adam Taylor came to RCPS with a fresh pair of eyes that the Howe Campus was deemed inadequate, especially if the program were to grow, and the search began for a new home.
Though they considered the Castleton Bank Gallery's second floor and the Red Cross building in the Howe Center, it was at 77 Grove St. across the hall from the Rutland Herald that fit the bill.
A bill, which Chief Financial Officer Peter Amons said the school budgeted $4,000 for last year, though there's a small difference in the rent paid to Foley than is paid to Joe Giancola at the Howe Center location.
“We're paying $1,045 per month in rent he subsidized,” Amons said. “$3.75 per square foot for 371 square feet.”
After renovations amounting to $132,525 to be paid over the first six years of the lease, the first three of which will run RCPS $6,088 per year.
In years four through six, rent on the space will rise to $7,244, before the rent will drop to $5,225 and then rise by 2% every year.
“This is a nice office building,” Amons said. “Eleven dollars (per square foot) is a good little number.”
Ninety percent of the language was exchanged two months ago, and RCPS plans to do all of the moving themselves to cut costs during the transition, Amons said.
Schillinger said there would be no immediate staff changes aside from one additional partial-day staff member, but they're looking forward to new leadership as they bid a fond farewell to Jen Macklemore, their current program director at the Howe Center Campus.
“We're sad to see her go,” Schillinger said.
The 35 students enrolled in the program will have access to a mobile science lab equipment, new walls and half walls, and new furnishings for the space, which will be ready to go come the first day of the school year this fall, Schillinger said.
But the name of the new campus? Though Schillinger said he has some ideas, the name will be up to the School Board to decide.
“As tempting as it is, (I can't reveal my ideas),” Schillinger said.
Foley said his company doesn't charge rent to the 77 Gallery, and they're looking forward to continuing to work with them going forward.
“I don't think there will be adequate space in Rutland,” Ramage said of relocating his gallery. “It will go away.”
“They've accomplished quite a lot over the last several years,” Foley said of the gallery. “It's been a good partnership. ... It's a mission of ours to bring culture, the opportunity to bring art to the public. ... There will always be a place for art in Rutland.”
