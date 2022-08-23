Photo: RCPS photo
Rutland City School commissioners Courtney Collins, Tricia O'Connor, Marybeth Lennox-Levins and Sara Atkins Doenges discuss adopting the state's new policy regarding the use of mascots and other branding in school settings.

The argument over the Rutland High School mascot seemed far from over Tuesday, but it did appear to have shifted.

City School Commissioners seemed to agree during an ad-hoc committee meeting called to discuss Act 152, the state's new law on avoiding offensive mascots, that the days of the Rutland Raiders were at an end. Those board members who had defended the "Raider" name, though, spent much of the meeting in opposition to adopting the "Ravens" nickname selected by students in an administration-overseen process.

#1 Karen Bossi asking anyone to recuse themselves after she consistently voted in her own personal interests shows that she either lacks shame or self-awareness, pick one. #2 Just an R for the mascot is perfect for the city because it confirms what anyone under 45 in this city knows, that the senior leadership has given up on improving this city and nothing to offer other than attempts to validate their myopic worldview

