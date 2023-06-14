John Mogilka soon will need a new place to live, and he’s also looking for a job and health care. He found some leads Wednesday at the Royce Mandigo Arena on Dana Avenue, where the city and its partners hosted a resource fair for the people who’ve lost, or who are about to lose, their state-issued hotel vouchers.
The fair will run again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
Mogilka lives in a hotel in Manchester. He had given his friend a ride to work and heard about the resource fair from a flier at a local church.
He’s been living in the Manchester hotel with his wife and two children. Because they’re a family, they may qualify for a voucher for up to 28 days past the end of June, but nothing is certain, other than the fact they’ll need to find some other option soon.
“It sucks, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do to keep your family going,” he said.
The city organized the two-day fair in response to the expanded criteria for the General Assistance Housing Program ending due to the Legislator not including funds for it in the coming budget.
Republican Gov. Phil Scott has vetoed that budget, and the Legislature likely will try to override it, but some Democrats and Progressives have said they’ll vote to sustain the veto if passing means there’s no money to extend the GA program, which was expanded during the pandemic to keep people out of congregate shelters and spreading the disease.
What the state government ends up doing remains to be seen, but time ran out for several hundred people on the program on June 1, and time will run out for several hundred more within a couple of months.
“It’s definitely helpful,” said Mogilka of the resource fair. “I got a lot of information, set up a few meetings already that I’ve actually been trying to set up over the phone.”
Talking to people in person has been far more effective than over the phone, he said.
Alisha Adamsen, of Rutland City, said she finally was able to make contact with the Homeless Prevention Center and the Rutland Housing Trust by way of the resource fair.
She’s been living at the Rodeway Inn on Woodstock Avenue since October 2021.
“I moved back from West Virginia,” she said. “I was born and raised here. I had some things happen in 2015 where I ended up losing my Section 8, and my apartment. I was stupid, and I let some people take advantage of me, so I ended up losing my place to live.”
Around that time, Adamsen said, she met her boyfriend, who lived in Texas. She lived with him for a time and then they headed back toward Vermont to be with her family, but stopped in West Virginia for a time. She’s waiting for her boyfriend to finish getting his certification to drive a certain type of truck, and said she hopes he’ll be up here before the end of the month because he has a truck with a sleeper cab.
She has two children who live with her mother, but the family relations are strained and living with them isn’t an option for her, she said. Adamsen said she wants to work, but her physical and mental health make getting and retaining a job difficult if not impossible. She said she could afford $700 per month for housing, but without some kind of aid, there’s nothing she can afford in this area.
“As a kid growing up, even before I left back in 2015, Rutland was so welcoming to people and now it’s like no one cares about anything because of the fricking drugs,” she said. “I’ll admit, I smoke cigarettes, and I drink a crap-load of coffee, and chocolate, those are my drugs. Other than that, I have no desire to do anything. I don’t even drink.”
Rutland City Mayor Mike Doenges said he believes about 60 people attended the fair between the time he showed up and the time he left to attend a meeting with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
There’s about 10 homeless veterans in the Rutland area, said Doenges. The talk with HUD was about how to help them, and about how to draw developers for more housing options.
He said the resource fair went well, that people were getting connected with groups, agencies, employers and landlords.
“There’s all sorts of places they can stop in and have a conversation, whether it’s housing, veterans outreach; we’ve got Cricket here for cellphones, low-cost cellphone plans; it’s about being a resource for people,” he said.
Tom Donahue, CEO of BROC Community Action, said his agency saw about 20 people as of 1 p.m. BROC can help people with a range of needs, including getting folks cellphones. Donahue said securing a job or housing is extremely difficult when one can’t take or make a phone call. Many have lost housing or job opportunities because an employer or an agency couldn’t reach them in time.
Getting information to people about how the various aid programs work is a challenge, said Mary Byrne, vice president of the Rutland Community Cupboard. She said several people who approached her at the resource fair thought they had to have children in order to qualify for help with food, or they thought that if they had a job they wouldn’t qualify. Byrne said none of that is accurate and that the cupboard can help most people who have need.