A man being held at the Rutland jail died over the weekend, after being moved from his cell to a local hospital.
The Department of Corrections announced Sunday that Jack Martin, 49, of Windsor, was in his cell at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility when, on Friday morning, he reported having difficulty sitting upright.
Emergency medical staff were summoned and he was ultimately moved to Rutland Regional Medical Center, where he died Sunday afternoon, authorities say.
His death isn’t considered suspicious.
The Department of Corrections notified both Vermont State Police and the Defender General’s Prisoners’ Rights Office of Martin’s death, as it’s required to do.
All three entities will conduct separate investigations into Martin’s death.
According to the Department of Corrections, Martin has been held without bail since Oct. 11 and was facing charges of heroin possession, assault and robbery. He was also being held on a warrant for heroin possession out of Grafton County, New Hampshire.
The Herald reported in mid-October that Rutland City Police arrested Martin in connection with a robbery at Jolley Mart on Grove Street.
According to police affidavits, Martin confessed to robbing the store, saying he needed money for drugs. He told police he wished to go to jail so he could get “three hots and cot” having been kicked out of the Cortina Inn, which has been housing the otherwise homeless through a state voucher program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.