Editor’s note: Every year in the run-up to the Rutland Halloween Parade, the Herald publishes clues to this year’s Jack O’Lantern, a community figure selected by the Rutland Recreation Department. Area elementary school students take part in a guessing game as to the identity of the Jack, and the guesses are entered in a prize drawing.
Here is Part 2 of the clues, in verse (Part 1 was published Wednesday):
I like to stay fit and healthy,
That’s my personal aim.
But watching my kids’ events
Is really my favorite game.
We’ve got four awesome kids,
Including one tiny dancer.
Are you catching on yet?
Do you know the answer?
From the trails in Pine Hill, to the fields,
to the rink.
My family is quite busy so I try not to blink.
Check Friday’s Herald for the final clue segment.
If you are a child in kindergarten through sixth grade, put your name, school, phone number and your guess as to who Jack O’Lantern is on a piece of paper and place it in the box in your school or at the Courcelle Building office by Friday, Oct. 25, to be entered in the prize drawing.
