Editor’s note: Every year in the run-up to the Rutland Halloween Parade, the Herald publishes clues to this year’s Jack O’Lantern, a community figure selected by the Rutland Recreation Department. Area elementary school students take part in a guessing game as to the identity of the Jack, and the guesses are entered in a prize drawing.
Here is Part 3 of the clues, in verse (Part 1 and 2 were published Wednesday and Thursday):
A true Rutland native,
Full of Red Raider pride.
You may recall seeing me
With a dancing star by my side.
Former Recreation Camp Counselor,
That’s where I worked with my bride.
Don’t miss the Halloween Parade,
That’s no day to hide!
Come downtown on October 26th,
You’ll see me waving from my sweet limo ride.
Our mysterious Jack O'Lantern is....
If you are a child in kindergarten through 6th grade, put your name, school, phone number and your guess as to who the Jack O’Lantern is on a piece of paper and place it in the box in your school or at the Courcelle Building office by Friday, Oct. 25 to be entered in the prize drawing.
